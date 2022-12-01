Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case of a Fairbanks man accused of fatally shooting his sister. The defendant was convicted by a Fairbanks jury of assault in the third-degree.
Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, 23, of Fairbanks, was charged with the first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Jasmine States and first-degree attempted murder of eye-witness Cody White, according to court documents.
A Fairbanks jury found Kameroff-Akaran not guilty Wednesday on the counts of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. However, the jury found Kameroff-Akaran guilty of assault in the third-degree, a lesser-included offense for the first-degree attempted murder charge.
The jury was deadlocked on the offense of murder in the second-degree, a lesser-included offense for the shooting of States. As a result, Judge Lyle declared a mistrial for the charge.
On the night of Jan. 29, 2018, and the morning of Jan. 30, 2018, the defendant spent time with his half-sister, States, and her friend, Cody White. The three consumed alcohol, methamphetamine and marijuana, and visited Chena Hot Springs. On the morning of Jan. 30, at White’s home in the Aurora subdivision, Kameroff-Akaran allegedly said “What would happen if you heard a loud bang?” and fatally shot States in the face. White fled the home and called 911, he testified during the trial.
Kameroff-Akaran also fled the scene, changed clothes at the home of another sibling and had his mother pick him up in the parking lot behind The Cookie Jar. He was taken into custody at his house later that day.
Law enforcement officers, medical and forensic professionals, eye-witness Cody White, family members of Kameroff-Akaran and States, and the defendant all testified during the six-day trial.
The defendant maintained that he accidentally fired the gun that shot his sister in 2018. He testified that he had been high on methamphetamine at the time of the incident and fled because he didn’t know what to do.
Prosecuting attorney Andrew Baldock argued that Kameroff-Akaran intentionally shot States and his running from the crime scene served as evidence of his guilt.
Public Defender Gary Soberay challenged that Kameroff-Akaran took responsibility for his reckless actions and that eye-witness Cody White distorted his testimony to protect himself.
Superior Court Judge Lyle dismissed the jury and declared a mistrial due to the jury’s deadlock on the second-degree murder charge. Attorneys will meet for a status hearing on Jan. 5 to discuss their intentions of a retrial.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com