Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran

Haley Lehman/News-Miner

Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, right, points to a bag of drugs in a state’s evidence exhibit before a Fairbanks jury alongside his attorney, Gary Soberay, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Haley Lehman/News-Miner

Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case of a Fairbanks man accused of fatally shooting his sister. The defendant was convicted by a Fairbanks jury of assault in the third-degree.

Benjamin Kameroff-Akaran, 23, of Fairbanks, was charged with the first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Jasmine States and first-degree attempted murder of eye-witness Cody White, according to court documents.

