A judge's gavel rests on a book of law. (Dreamstime/TNS)

A Fairbanks jury returned a verdict of not guilty Thursday in the murder trial of Joseph Vance Arabie in connection with the shooting death of Carlos Zuniga, his stepfather.

Zuniga, 47, was shot multiple times in the living room of his third-floor apartment five and a half years ago while hanging out and drinking with family members.

