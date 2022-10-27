A Fairbanks jury returned a verdict of not guilty Thursday in the murder trial of Joseph Vance Arabie in connection with the shooting death of Carlos Zuniga, his stepfather.
Zuniga, 47, was shot multiple times in the living room of his third-floor apartment five and a half years ago while hanging out and drinking with family members.
Arabie shook in the quiet moments before Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle called the hearing to order, and reached for a tissue box after hearing Lyle announce the jury’s decision: “Not guilty.”
The verdict does not mean that Arabie is being released. The 34-year-old is accused of attempted murder in a separate case based on allegations he stabbed another man in the neck three times on May 9, 2017. The next hearing in that case is a trial-date setting conference on Dec. 19.
Much of the current case rested on the words of Arabie’s mother, Tanya Zuniga, who was intoxicated that night and blamed multiple people, including her ex-husband and unknown assailants.
Zuniga was sober on the day she implicated her son before a grand jury, according to retired police Detective Scott Adams, who sat beside her.
Her sworn testimony was that she saw her son make an ugly face and shoot her husband during an argument around the issue of respect. She has since recanted, saying she was drunk, not in the room, doesn’t remember and doesn’t think her son would do that.
Witnesses saw a dark-haired man run away from the apartment but no one could say it was Arabie. The defense attorneys argued that Fairbanks police were stretched thin that month with multiple new homicide cases and that the crime scene investigation was lacking because authorities neglected to swab a vodka bottle and process shell casings.
The only evidence — other than Arabie’s backpack, job application and identification card that were found at the apartment — suggesting that Arabie was there that night is that he has black hair, the same hair color as the man seen fleeing the scene, Corrigan said.
