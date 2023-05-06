A Fairbanks jury acquitted 40-year-old Ronald Crampton of attempted murder and assault Friday afternoon.
Lawyers presented their closing arguments Friday in the trial of the man accused of stabbing William Isberg at his West Fairbanks home on Aug. 26, 2020. Crampton faced charges of felony first-degree attempted murder and felony first-degree assault.
Assistant Public Defender Devin Morse and Assistant Public Defender Bridget Lynn represented Crampton, and Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph represented the state. Ralph told the jury that Crampton tried to kill Isberg by stabbing him over and over again.
“That’s not self-defense, that’s clearly an attempt to commit murder,” she said.
She said that after having his neck slit and stabbed in the abdomen, Isberg fought back.
“Being high and wanting gay sex doesn’t mean you deserve to get stabbed,” Ralph said.
Morse argued that Crampton acted in self-defense. She told the jury that the state wants the jury to believe that Isberg was asleep in his bed when Crampton came in and stabbed him in the neck. She said that Isberg was crashing from a methamphetamine high when he offered to exchange marijuana for sex and attacked Crampton when he was unable to perform. Morse argued that it was reasonable for Crampton to use deadly force to protect himself from Isberg.
Morse also said that the state did not play the 911 call following the incident, and the jury did not hear from the medical personnel that were first on the scene.
