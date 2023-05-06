In court

A Fairbanks jury acquitted 40-year-old Ronald Crampton of attempted murder and assault Friday afternoon.

Lawyers presented their closing arguments Friday in the trial of the man accused of stabbing William Isberg at his West Fairbanks home on Aug. 26, 2020. Crampton faced charges of felony first-degree attempted murder and felony first-degree assault.

