In court
Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

A Fairbanks jury acquitted Cornelius Everett on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and four counts of assault Friday but found him guilty of several lesser assault charges.

The jury returned the verdict about 11 a.m. Friday after listening to six days of testimony. Everett was accused of trying to kill, kidnap and assault his girlfriend at her South Fairbanks home and in her car on Aug. 31, 2019. While the jury acquitted him on the most severe charges, they found him guilty of felony third-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.