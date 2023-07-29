A Fairbanks jury acquitted Cornelius Everett on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and four counts of assault Friday but found him guilty of several lesser assault charges.
The jury returned the verdict about 11 a.m. Friday after listening to six days of testimony. Everett was accused of trying to kill, kidnap and assault his girlfriend at her South Fairbanks home and in her car on Aug. 31, 2019. While the jury acquitted him on the most severe charges, they found him guilty of felony third-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Assistant Public Defenders Gary Soberay and Rachel Risoleo represented Everett, and Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt represented the state. The state and defense rested their cases Thursday morning before turning the trial over to the jury.
Schmitt argued that Everett strangled the woman four times, kidnapped her and tried to kill her. He started the attack at the woman’s 27th Avenue home and continued the assault in her car, Schmitt told the jury. When the woman jumped out of the car on 25th Avenue, Everett forced her back into the car and continued the assault with his fists and elbows, she said.
“She knows if she does not get out or fight back she is going to die,” Schmitt told the jury. “She is in survival mode.”
The woman pulled the car to a stop on Summit Drive where the assault continued. A passer-by pulled over to offer help when he saw the woman running on Summit Drive with Everett chasing her.
The defense maintained that the woman initiated the fight because she was jealous and that Everett was defending himself against her.
“Her story isn’t true,” Soberay said. “You can’t trust someone who has selective memory at best and deception at worst.”
Carla Wicken, a close friend of Everett’s family, said that she felt relieved, blessed and extremely happy.
“I had faith the whole time because I know my brother and he’s a good man,” she said. “He’ll be back with his family where he belongs.”
Everett will be sentenced by Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson on Nov. 22 at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Everett pleaded guilty in March 2011 to second-degree murder and accepted an 11-year jail sentence. Johnson Griffin, 55, was found dead in his apartment on the top floor of the Northward Building on June 27, 2011, killed by blunt force trauma. According to the case brought forward by prosecutors, Everett, an acquaintance, gave him a fatal beating four days earlier after Griffin accused Everett of stealing alcohol.
