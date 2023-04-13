In court

A Fairbanks jury acquitted a 34-year-old man of multiple assault charges after two hours of deliberations on Thursday.

Tears streamed down Troi Lee Simpson's face as the jury found him not guilty of felony first-degree sexual assault, felony second-degree sexual assault, and felony second-degree assault. Public defenders Gary Soberay and Lisa Boesen represented Simpson, and Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Mason represented the state.

