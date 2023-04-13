A Fairbanks jury acquitted a 34-year-old man of multiple assault charges after two hours of deliberations on Thursday.
Tears streamed down Troi Lee Simpson's face as the jury found him not guilty of felony first-degree sexual assault, felony second-degree sexual assault, and felony second-degree assault. Public defenders Gary Soberay and Lisa Boesen represented Simpson, and Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Mason represented the state.
According to the court proceedings, Simpson met a woman on Tinder, an online dating website, in October 2018. The woman testified Tuesday that she met the man at his cabin in October 2018, where they took the drug molly together and had consensual sex. She said she made him dinner later that week and they cuddled afterward.
She testified that on Dec. 11, 2018, she went to Simpson’s cabin to buy LSD and cuddle. She said she was going through a rough time and needed to be comforted. She told the jury that she told Simpson that they would not be having sex that night. The woman testified that the two went to Simpson’s loft to cuddle, and he tried to have oral sex with her three times and strangled her three times. She said that she did not fight back because she was concerned for her safety.
The state maintained that Simpson sexually assaulted the woman. In her closing argument, Mason told the jury that the woman thought Simpson would kill her if she didn't comply with his requests. She said Simpson strangled the woman three times, leaving her unconscious once. Mason said that Simpson occluded the woman's carotid artery and restricted the blood flow to her brain, leaving the woman with lasting headaches, dizziness, memory issues and a concussion. The woman had nothing to gain and everything to lose by reporting the incident, Mason told the jury. However, the defendant had every reason to lie, she said.
"No matter what you think of the choices she was making at that time in her life, the choice to take molly and have sex with a man she didn't know, the choice to trust him and come back to his cabin, you can hate the choice she made to potentially self-medicate with LSD, but the defendant's conduct is the issue," Mason said.
Soberay challenged that the incident wasn't a sexual assault, Troi didn't intend to hurt the woman, and he didn't hurt her.
Soberay said the woman is the one who came up with the idea to self-medicate with LSD for therapeutic use and Troi wasn't pushing drugs on her. He told the jury that Simpson didn't tell troopers about the LSD because he had feelings for the woman and didn't want to get her in trouble for having illicit drugs. He said the woman also had some mental health issues, including borderline personality disorder, which may have impacted her relationship with Troi.
Soberay also said that the woman is the one with experience in sadism and masochism and Troi was playing along and trying to do what she liked. "He's expecting her to have a negative reaction if she doesn't like it," he said. In a later phone call with the woman, Troi says, "I guess I just misread this."
Soberay reminded the jury that the emergency room doctor testified that the woman had a concussion. He said she wasn't close to death and had no injuries to her larynx or windpipe. "What's going on is a temporary occlusion of the artery under very restrained conditions of an intimate sexual act," he said.
"Sexual assault, rape, is no joke," Soberay told the jury. "By coming here and asking you to acquit this young man, I'm telling you that to find him guilty in this circumstances disparages, hurts, and ridicules everyone who really has been affected by the kind of stuff."
Simpson declined to comment.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com