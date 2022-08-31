After 32 years, Camp Li-Wa lost a religious purpose property tax exemption from the Fairbanks North Star Borough and then appealed.
That was four years ago. Now there are four pending cases and none of the primary legal issues, namely whether state court is the proper jurisdiction for appeals on tax assessor decisions, have been resolved.
After a ruling by the Alaska Supreme Court on Aug. 12, the case was back in Fairbanks Superior Court on Tuesday. Judge Paul Lyle called for Camp Li-Wa to file legal briefings on the issue of jurisdiction, providing a deadline of Sept. 16.
Bedeviling the Bible camp tax dispute is a disagreement over the proper venue for property tax exemption appeals — the borough Board of Equalization or state court.
The case is about whether the Bible camp, operated by Wasilla-based Victory Ministries, qualifies for a religious purpose tax exemption if it derives some income from renting lodging to the general public.
How that question is resolved has implications for how state law is applied when it comes to property tax exemptions.
The property in question is located off Chena Hot Springs Road and has more than 35 structures, including duplexes, lodges, horse stables, a conference center, a dining facility, heated dry cabins, an office, a maintenance shop and summer cabins.
It all started when a Fairbanks judge ruled that questions of fact and law should be heard before the agency in a position to offer remedy and told the borough to resolve the tax exemption appeal through its Board of Equalization.
The problem is the borough has refused to adjudicate the case before the Board of Equalization, stating that doing so would be in violation of its own code.
No other municipality handles tax exemption appeals via the Board of Equalization, which specializes in valuation appeals, according to Ehren D. Lohse, assistant borough attorney.
The borough moved for reconsideration, arguing that it has discretion to interpret its own code as requiring tax exemption determinations to go directly to the Superior Court. Subsequently, the judge directed the borough assessor to issue more findings on the decision to partially revoke Camp Li-Wa’s religious purpose tax exemption.
What happened next is the borough assessor sent Victory Ministries more detailed findings of fact and conclusions of law. Victory appealed those findings both to the Superior Court and to the Board of Equalization. That appeal was entered into the Alaska Court System as a second case.
Victory also filed a motion asking the court to enforce the order, from the original case, for the borough Board of Equalization to address the appeal. The judge ruled in favor of Camp Li-Wa on that motion, stating the assessor relied on insufficient evidence to revoke Victory’s tax exempt status.
The borough appealed that decision, which is how it wound up before the state’s highest court.
The Supreme Court decided that the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to decide on the motion from the original case, which was technically closed, when “another appeal from supplemental findings and conclusions was pending and had yet to be briefed and argued.”
“A superior court appeal from an administrative decision follows an orderly procedural path governed by the appellate rules and designed to ensure that the parties have the opportunity to brief and argue their positions and the court has the benefit of a complete record,” the decision reads. “These requirements implicate ‘the core of due process.’”
