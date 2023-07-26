38 students graduated from the first Junior District Attorney Program, run by the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office, earlier this month.
Students attended the program for four hours once a week for six weeks, learning how cases move from police investigations to court hearings to parole. They heard presentations from professionals across the criminal justice system, including Alaska State Troopers, probation and parole officers, Fairbanks Police Department officers, Superior Court judges, public defenders, a private defense attorney, a Supreme Court justice, a Court of Appeals judge, forensic experts, and an FBI agent. Students also attended court hearings and participated in activities with assistant district attorneys.
Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire and Assistant District Attorneys Allison Baldock and Katy Mason created the program because they wanted their office to engage with young people in the community in a positive and meaningful way.
“Our system doesn’t work if everyone’s not involved,” Mason said. “Every person they heard from is vital in making the system work.”
Dallaire agreed that all of the roles they learned about are necessary parts of the criminal justice system.
The presentations and activities gave them an opportunity to see the students’ interests and personalities, Baldock said.
“You could see all of their interests come out,” Baldock said. “Maybe they thought the courthouse day was slow but their eyes lit up when they got to meet Kenny.”
Assistant District Attorney Dominic Plantamura said the logistical aspect of the program was challenging, but interacting with the participants and seeing how interested they were in the work was rewarding and refreshing.
“We put them to work, giving the real cases with complicated fact patterns,” Plantamura said. “They definitely worked very hard, not because they had to, but because they were really interested in what they were working on.”
Alaska does not have a law school, so the program was also an opportunity to educate young people on the criminal justice system and potentially spark an interest in becoming a criminal justice practitioner, Dallaire explained.
“It’s immensely important to have home grown talent because who else would be more invested in that community than the people that were born and raised there?” Dallaire said.
Dallaire said the students showed up eager to participate, learn and engage.
Kaylee Himes, a sophomore at Lathrop High School, said the program had good speakers that kept the participants engaged. She said she liked hearing from the judges, who gave them a look at how they objectively judge cases. Himes expressed an interest in becoming a defense attorney.
Adah Decker, a sophomore at West Valley High School, said that she’s interested in forensics, psychology, and detective work. She said she enjoyed hearing from the FBI agent and troopers.
Kalani Hoodecheck, also a sophomore at West Valley High School, said that she decided to do the program after participating in mock trial at WVHS. Hoodecheck said she was inspired to be a trooper, but she’d rather pursue a career in forensics.
Anya McGee, a junior at West Valley High School, said the program was the highlight of her every Thursday for six-weeks. “I was losing my mind at FPD, especially talking to the detectives,” she remembered.
Olivia Cole, a senior at North Star College, said she decided to participate in the program because she’s considering a career in law. She said they attended a sentencing hearing. “It was unreal to watch,” she said. “It was interesting to see what the judge took into an account.”
Cole said that most people think if someone is good at arguing, then they should be a lawyer. “But it’s about justice and not just about being the best arguer in the room,” she said.
“The strong interest of students in the criminal justice system is evident in the great turnout for the Junior DA program in Fairbanks,” Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor said. “What a great opportunity for young people to meet professionals who work in forensics, law, and public safety and see what they do firsthand. Congratulations to the graduates of the first class for Junior DA.”
”They all came in with great attitudes, they were attentive, and asked really good questions,” Lt. Amy Davis said. “Getting to interact with young adults in this type of setting allows us to build bridges and foster positive relationship that will inspire trust and respect for years to come.”
Several troopers talked with the students about their jobs. Sgt. Jeremy Rupe from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation talked about major cases and complex investigations, trooper Jeffrey McAfee brought K-9 Kenny and did a K-9 demo, and Capt. Eric Spitzer talked about opportunities available to troopers who are willing to try new things. Spitzer, who became interested in law enforcement through a community outreach program, said that troopers are all supportive of the program.
An FBI agent taught students about the FBI’s mission, the federal violations they investigate, how they work with local and state law enforcement partners in Alaska, and employment requirements with the FBI.
“It was impressive to see so many young people interested in learning about careers in the criminal justice system, and we’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact they’ll have on our community one day,” an FBI spokesperson said.
Dallaire said he plans to offer the program again next summer.