38 students graduated from the first Junior District Attorney Program, run by the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office, earlier this month.

Students attended the program for four hours once a week for six weeks, learning how cases move from police investigations to court hearings to parole. They heard presentations from professionals across the criminal justice system, including Alaska State Troopers, probation and parole officers, Fairbanks Police Department officers, Superior Court judges, public defenders, a private defense attorney, a Supreme Court justice, a Court of Appeals judge, forensic experts, and an FBI agent. Students also attended court hearings and participated in activities with assistant district attorneys.

