Hundreds of Fairbanksans celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday afternoon at Allridge Park.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee, and Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
Over 400 people gathered at Bernice Allridge Park and enjoyed music, speakers, vendors, food, raffles and games.
Rev. Carlene Tillery, vice president of Fairbanks NAACP and pastor at Corinthian Baptist Church, explained that the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, but enslaved people in Texas didn’t know that they were freed until 1865.
“We have to remember our ancestors and what they did, what they fought for,” Tillery said. “It helps us to understand where we’ve been and that a lot of people had to cry and fight for freedom, and a lot of them died.”
Debra Pearson recounted how she moved to Fairbanks in 1954 and didn’t know what Juneteenth was. She said Odelia Jackson told her, “Baby, Juneteenth meant some of us found out last that we were free.”
Pearson has been coming to Juneteenth celebrations in Fairbanks since Jackson started them in the 1960s. Pearson recalled how the women made beans, black-eyed peas, cornbread, muffins and watermelon, while the men cooked the meat. Jackson relayed to her Juneteenth means red soda water, freedom and celebration, Pearson said.
“It’s a time of fellowship, unity and moving forward,” Pearson said. “We are free indeed.”
Jimmy Russell represented the Fairbanks chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. He said the fraternity is focused on community outreach. “If we’re blessed, we pass that blessing on to our community,” he said.
Russell said Juneteenth is about taking a moment to exhale and reflect. “At the end of the day, we are all people,” Russell said. “Today we think about how we can be better going forward and reflect on what our ancestors had to go through.”
Dorothy Jones gave a presentation on the history of Juneteenth. “On June 19, 1865, freedom finally came to Texas,” she said.
She told the crowd that 2,000 soldiers came to Galveston Bay and freed 250,000 enslaved Black people by executive decree. “People you will never know survived from generation to generation so that we could succeed,” Jones said.
Jones spoke about many Black Americans in Alaska. She said that one third of the soldiers deployed to build the Alaska-Canada Highway were Black and worked with hand tools.
Bennie Colbert, president of the Fairbanks chapter of the NAACP, said that he’s found that many people don’t know why Juneteenth is a holiday and the NAACP hopes to tell people why.
“I believe this celebration brings together all different cultures as one to know we’re free,” he said.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.