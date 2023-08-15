July 2023 was the hottest month since 1880— when record keeping first began— according to NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. This is the 5th consecutive July where average temperature was the warmest since 1880.
Average global temperature was 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit higher than any other July in the record, according to a NASA press release. July 2023 was 2.1 degrees fahrenheit warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980, marking a significant temperature increase over the last 40 years due to human-caused global warming.
“In every corner of the country, Americans are right now experiencing firsthand the effects of the climate crisis,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in the release. “The science is clear. We must act now to protect our communities and planet.”
While all regions of the world are affected by climate change, Interior Alaska’s wildfires are made worse by increasing temperatures that cause dry conditions.
According to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, 315 wildfires have burned 276,964 acres statewide in 2023.
Rising temperatures also affect the level of sea ice in northern Alaska, which disrupts animal habitats, and results in the melting of permafrost.
The melting of permafrost — land that stays frozen year-round — causes a feedback loop as it releases more and more carbon into the atmosphere, which in turn increases temperatures.
Permafrost melt was responsible for the Pretty Rocks Landslide in 2021 that cut off much of the road through Denali National Park.