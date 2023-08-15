A heat advisory sign is shown along U.S. highway 190 during a heat wave in Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California, on July 16, 2023.

July 2023 was the hottest month since 1880— when record keeping first began— according to NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. This is the 5th consecutive July where average temperature was the warmest since 1880.

Average global temperature was 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit higher than any other July in the record, according to a NASA press release. July 2023 was 2.1 degrees fahrenheit warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980, marking a significant temperature increase over the last 40 years due to human-caused global warming.