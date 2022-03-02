Julia Hnilicka will serve as Alaska’s rural development state director, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“I’m pleased that they are going with me as someone who has a diverse rural development background and that they are taking a chance with someone who is young,” Hnilicka said. “I’m looking forward to working really hard for Alaskans in this role as I believe they are our greatest resource.”
Hnilicka, 36, was born and raised in Nenana, a background that “instills a deep, lived understanding of the complexities of the issues facing rural residents,” the USDA stated.
Hnilicka’s new role includes “promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and providing key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse, and inclusive state workforce.”
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Americans in rural areas.
“[Hnilicka’s] decade-long workplace experience in managing a successful freight logistics business on the Yukon River gives her a unique awareness of the challenges that face rural Alaska,” the USDA stated in its release.
From Hnilicka’s perspective, rural development “is the lifeblood of Alaska.”
“Our rural communities are what make Alaska so special and such an amazing place to live,” Hnilicka said. “I believe that every Alaskan has seen that.”
Hnilicka’s rural development background is well-rounded, according to the USDA.
“Her primary mission is to be a positive force in Alaska’s future, which drives her dedication to address the housing crisis, broadband for all, support for small businesses, and workforce development,” the USDA stated.
She served as business manager for her family-owned barge business, Inland Barge Service, for over 13 years. More recently, she was a project manager for Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation.
Hnilicka said her first exposure to rural development came when she was 10.
“My first trip down the Yukon River was to a mining camp and that was when I realized how important what my parents did was to communities,” Hnilicka said.
Her understanding grew later when she went through her rural development master’s program at University of Fairbanks Alaska.
“Being part of it really transformed my life and the way I thought about Alaska,” Hnilicka said. “I had the opportunity to travel to villages and communities all over the state, from Deadhorse to Tyonek. I saw that a lot of the communities have the same challenges with maintaining educators and building their workforce.”
Hnilicka attempted a run for the Alaska House of Representatives in 2020, something that furthered her understanding of rural Alaska needs and bypass partisan politics.
“If you give people a moment of your time and genuinely listen, it diffuses so many issues,” Hnilicka said. “We Alaskans recognize what is best for our state, even if we see going about it in different ways … but bipartisanship and working together is what is going to move us forward.”
She added being prepared and having a plan of attack benefits the state, especially given its short growing and building season.
“You have to be really organized and well-thought out to achieve the goals in the short window we have to work within,” Hnilicka said.
Hnilicka said her new role will allow her to better serve Alaska’s rural communities.
“We are putting boots on the ground and we are going to work to increase equity for and in rural communities,” Hnilicka said. “I look forward to working the hardest I ever have because I truly believe in Alaska.”