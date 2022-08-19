Steven Downs

Steven Harris Downs is flanked by state troopers as he enters a Fairbanks courtroom in 2019. Robin Wood for the News-Miner

A Maine man convicted of murdering Sophie Sergie in 1993 requested to phone into his two-day sentencing next month. Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple denied it saying the stakes are too high.

“I don’t think it’s prudent to conduct a hearing of this nature with Mr. [Steven] Downs not present in the courtroom,” Temple said at a Thursday hearing at the Rabinowitz Courthouse. He said out-of-town attorneys may attend the Sept. 26 and 27 sentencing telephonically.

