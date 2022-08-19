A Maine man convicted of murdering Sophie Sergie in 1993 requested to phone into his two-day sentencing next month. Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple denied it saying the stakes are too high.
“I don’t think it’s prudent to conduct a hearing of this nature with Mr. [Steven] Downs not present in the courtroom,” Temple said at a Thursday hearing at the Rabinowitz Courthouse. He said out-of-town attorneys may attend the Sept. 26 and 27 sentencing telephonically.
In February, a Fairbanks jury found Downs, of Auburn, Maine, guilty of raping Sergie, shooting her in the back of the head, stabbing her in the face, hitting her with a blunt instrument, gagging her with a ligature and shocking her with a stun gun.
The 47-year-old faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison. He maintains his innocence and unsuccessfully sought a new trial, raising concerns that calls with his attorneys were illegally monitored by the state.
Efforts to solve Sergie’s murder went cold until 2018 when investigators matched the DNA from one of Downs’ relatives to semen found inside Sergie’s body.
Alaska State Trooper investigator Randy McPherron said he got the idea to submit the crime scene DNA of the unknown suspect to GEDmatch after reading in a newspaper that the company had helped identify the Golden State Killer in Washington state.
Sergie was discovered curled in the fetal position in a bathtub at the Bartlett Hall dormitory at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, one floor below Downs’ dorm room.
Downs’ former roommate testified that Downs possessed two firearms during their freshman year at the university. His college girlfriend testified that Downs had been “in and out” of her room on the morning that Sergie was killed.
Downs will have an opportunity to speak at his sentencing. Temple approved allowing Downs’ father to participate by video conference and said victim impact statements could be read.
Downs did not testify at trial. He is being held at the Goose Creek Correctional Center, a medium-security prison in Wasilla for men, and he will be transferred to the Fairbanks Correctional Center prior to the sentencing.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.