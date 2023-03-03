A Fairbanks Superior Court Judge reduced bail for a woman accused of strangling a child.
Heather Hanson-Whatley, 41, was indicted on Wednesday on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and fourth-degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Hanson-Whatley told troopers she disciplined a child for choking another child while the two were wrestling.
Hanson-Whatley was in the kitchen with the older child making oatmeal when she reportedly asked them, “Would you like it if I choked you?” The child later told troopers that Hanson-Whatley put her arms around their neck and would not let them go.
The child passed out and woke up on the floor on his back. Hanson-Whatley allegedly asked them, “Do you like it when I do that? Does that hurt?”
Defense attorney Eric Yff requested the performance bail be reduced to $2,000 while the state asked that it be reduced to $5,000. Yff also requested the removal of the bail condition that Hanson-Whatley not be around children under 18 years old. Yff argued that Hanson-Whatley has strong roots in the Fairbanks community and has maintained stable and meaningful employment. He told the court that her children miss their mother and she is not a threat to them.
Friends of Hanson-Whatley’s commented that she is an excellent parent and they wouldn’t hesitate to leave their own children with her supervision.
Representatives of the victim said they were OK with changing the bail and asked that Hanson-Whatley stay away from her children’s school.
Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson reduced Hanson-Whatley’s performance bail to $4,000. The $20,000 appearance bond remains. He ordered her to go on house arrest with exceptions to go to work and drop off and pick her children up at school. However, she is not permitted to enter the school building.
Hanson-Whatley will be arrainged by Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple on Wednesday.
