Rabinowitz Courthouse

News Miner photo

{span}The Rabinowitz Courthouse in downtown Fairbanks.{/span}

 News Miner photo

A Fairbanks Superior Court Judge reduced bail for a woman accused of strangling a child.

Heather Hanson-Whatley, 41, was indicted on Wednesday on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and fourth-degree assault.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com