In court
Dreamstime/TNS

A Fairbanks judge reduced bail for a Delta Junction man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile family member for more than five years.

Vladimir Ivanovich Kurilchenko, 54, was indicted on April 6, 2022, on five counts of sexual abuse of a minor. The alleged abuse took place between 2002 and 2008. Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines reduced bail on Thursday from $750,000 to $50,000 and also appointed two third-party custodians. She required that Kurilchenko be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

