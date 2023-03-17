A Fairbanks judge reduced bail for a Delta Junction man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile family member for more than five years.
Vladimir Ivanovich Kurilchenko, 54, was indicted on April 6, 2022, on five counts of sexual abuse of a minor. The alleged abuse took place between 2002 and 2008. Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines reduced bail on Thursday from $750,000 to $50,000 and also appointed two third-party custodians. She required that Kurilchenko be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.
According to court documents, Kurilchenko stands accused of raping the girl beginning when she was 6 years old. He allegedly raped her on at least 50 occasions.
Members of a North Pole church confronted the man in mid-February of 2022 about the alleged abuse. Kurilchenko reportedly admitted to raping the child two times, the lead pastor told troopers.
Troopers interviewed Kurilchenko and his wife in March of 2022 in Delta Junction. The man reportedly admitted that he touched the child’s genitals on at least 10 occasions and had penetrated the victim twice.
Kurilchenko also reportedly told investigators that he “kept her intact” so that she would remain a virgin, according to the complaint.
Bail was originally set at $750,000 on March 30, 2022. Prosecutor Wendy Schrank said that the state opposed any bail below $500,000.
Defense attorney Benjamin Dresner explained that Kurilchenko will have to tap into his home’s equity to pay bail.
In November, Haines rejected Kurilchenko’s bail request for $5,000 because she said he owns a home.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com