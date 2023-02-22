A Fairbanks judge modified the sentence of a Fairbanks physician on Tuesday, turning the rest of his sentence into community service.
Jedidiah Malan, a 46-year-old Fairbanks radiologist, was sentenced to 60 months in prison with 42 suspended for attacking his wife and threatening to kill her on Jan. 11, 2021. He pleaded guilty in October to third-degree assault, and in return, the state dismissed charges of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of fourth-degree assault, interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime, and kidnapping.
Fairbanks Superior Court Justice Earl Peterson ordered Malan to serve 336 hours of community service within the year instead of serving the rest of his sentence in prison.