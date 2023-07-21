A federal district court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the State of Alaska against the U.S. Department of the Interior over claimed failures for cleaning up contaminated Alaska Native Corporation lands.
The state filed its lawsuit in 2022, arguing that the Interior Department failed to carry out congressional mandates to address contamination remediations.
The ruling compounds a decades-long problem that affects the clean-up of sites for fuel depots and dump sites on lands that the federal government transferred to Native Corporations under the Alaska Native Corporation Settlement Act. Other contaminates include arsenic, asbestos, lead, mercury, pesticides and PCBs.
In a 23-page order, U.S. District Court Judge H. Russell Holland said Congress ordered mandates to create remediation plans, but “were not required to take action to remediate contamination on the ANCSA Land.”
Holland cited four different directives, including the 1995 congressional directive that stipulated recommendations for additional legislation was necessary to remedy any clean-up, along with a 2014 directive that required the Bureau of Land Management to inventory affected ANSCA lands.
Holland wrote in his ruling that the state lacks grounds to sue because it did “not adequately alleged that their injuries-in-fact are fairly traceable to [DOI’s] alleged misconduct.”
“The directives did not express, and were never intended, to effect a remedy for the injuries of which plaintiffs complain,” Holland wrote.
Alaska state officials condemned the ruling, including Alaska Department of Environment Conservation Jason Brune, who noted that Alaska Native Corporations were “handed damaged goods” and argued that US. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s “double standard ensures that Alaska Natives’ contaminated lands will remain contaminated.”
Alaska DEC and the BLM have recorded that nearly 1,200 sites were contaminated when the federal government conveyed 44 million acres of land to the regional and village corporations in 1971.
About half have been cleaned up, and the remaining sites would require $50 billion. Congress appropriated about $27 million for the Environmental Protection Agency in last year’s budget to help address the task.
In May, the EPA announced four regional and village corporations received $2 million in brownfield grants to address contaminated sites. Those corporations included Ahtna Inc, Aleut Corporation, Cook Inlet Region, Inc and Ounalashka Corporation. Sealaska also supported the city of Kake with a $2 million grant to clean up a former elementary school site.
The EPA also announced in May that $20 million in funding was available for ANCSA lands. The application deadline ended June 23.
The state believes more should be done.
“While the State of Alaska recognizes that responsible parties should clean up their messes, it’s noted that the Department of Justice, Bureau of Land Management and DOI don’t hold themselves to that same standard,” Brune said in a prepared statement.
A news release from Gov Mike Dunleavy’s office stipulated that Congress was clear in its 2014 directive that requires DOI to create “a detailed plan on how the DOI intents to complete cleanup of each contaminated site.”
Dunleavy, in a statement, said the federal government should follow through on that directive.
“The dismissal of this case is a maddening excuse for the federal government to continue circumventing its responsibility,” Dunleavy said. “Instead of looking for loopholes, DOI should focus on the need for action and justice for Alaska Natives and ANCSA contaminated lands; the State of Alaska will continue to do just that.”
Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor in a statement said the state will review whether or not to appeal the district court decision.
“The extensive contamination on many sites transferred under ANCSA certainly lends to other legal avenues for relief and Alaska will continue to pursue justice on behalf of Alaska Natives,” Taylor said.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.