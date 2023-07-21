Jason Brune

DEC Commissioner Jason Brune speaks at the chamber of commerce luncheon on Tuesday. 

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

A federal district court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the State of Alaska against the U.S. Department of the Interior over claimed failures for cleaning up contaminated Alaska Native Corporation lands.

The state filed its lawsuit in 2022, arguing that the Interior Department failed to carry out congressional mandates to address contamination remediations.

