Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple denied a request to reduce bail for a man charged with 15 felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor. The bail hearing was Tuesday at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Danny Lee Sowers, 36, allegedly molested and raped a young girl from 2013 to 2015. The sexual abuse reportedly began when the victim was 5 years old, according to a court documents. In May 2020, the victim who is now 13, told a therapist about the sexual abuse. The therapist then notified the state Office of Children’s Services and Alaska State Troopers.
The initial bail order for Sowers was a $100,000 appearance bond and a $500,000 performance bond.
Defense attorney Megan Comolli requested that Sowers’ bond be reduced to $100,000 unsecured appearance bond and $10,000 performance bond.
“The state is opposed to any reduction or modification in bail,” said Assistant District Attorney Andrew Baldock. “This defendant presents an extraordinary danger to the community. Being convicted of one of these 15 offenses could potentially send him to prison for life, so certainly that does make him a flight risk” Baldock added.
Judge Temple supported Baldock’s assertions and refused to lower Sowers’ bail amount.
“This is a particularly strong case, the evidence is very strong,” he said. “The unsecured appearance bond provides no incentive for Mr. Sowers to appear in court, simply a promise to pay something he can never pay really isn’t meaningful.”
“I think there is room for the bail to be modified should a proposal be made, but again not $10,000,” Temple explained. “The court will deny the request as presented, it does not provide for the safety of the public it also does not guarantee that Mr. Sowers will appear for court, so for those reasons it’s denied.”
Sowers is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court for an Omnibus Hearing on Oct. 28.
