A judge refused to reduce bail Thursday for a 30-year-old man accused of periodically sexually abusing a minor who lived in his home for nearly eight months.
Devin Wright, of North Pole, is charged with six counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of distribute indecent materials to a minor related to the alleged abuse, which began in September 2021, according to court documents. He is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on a $250,000 performance bond, according to court records.
Authorities began investigating Wright in late May after Alaska State Troopers received a report of suspected abuse. The 12-year-old told investigators that she was penetrated and forced to perform sex acts on multiple occasions, according to charging documents.
The child told investigators that she was instructed “never to tell anyone” and that “it was their secret,” according to charging documents. During an interview with troopers, Wright reportedly admitted that he had walked around in just a towel and that the girl had rubbed his back but denied it ever went further.
On Thursday, defense attorney Robert Hertz requested for bail to be reduced to $25,000, arguing that Wright has a limited criminal history and would be electronically monitored with GPS to ensure community safety.
“So long as Mr. Wright is under strict house arrest and there is a substantial monetary incentive to follow the rules, I think both the community and the victim are adequately protected,” he said. “His ability to pay $250,000, $100,000 or even $50,000 in monetary bail for a performance bond far exceeds his financial abilities.”
Assistant District Attorney Wendy Schrank opposed the request, maintaining that the current bail amount is the least restrictive means to ensure community safety, and added that house arrest would not prevent Wright from contacting minors in the future.
Members of the victim’s family attended the hearing and asked for the court to deny the request.
“It’s the victim that is going to be endangered if bail does get reduced,” the alleged victim’s grandfather said Thursday. “This is more to protect her. Not me, not anyone else in this room.”
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines denied the bail reduction request, but said she would reconsider the proposal if a strong third-party custodian was put forward.
“As it stands right now, the court finds that the bail as set is the least restrictive necessary to protect the alleged victim and the public,” she said.
Wright is scheduled to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court Judge on July 7 for an omnibus hearing. If convicted, he would face more than 60 years in prison for charges.