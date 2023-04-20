A Fairbanks judge denied a proposal Tuesday to reduce bail for a 19-year-old murder suspect.
Ryan Robinson, 19, and Kevin Robinson Jr., 22, each face one felony first-degree murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Robert Rones.
Megan Comolli, from the Office of Public Advocacy, represented Ryan Robinson and Deputy District Attorney Andrew Baldock represented the state. Comolli proposed reducing Ryan Robinson’s bail from $1 million to $20,000 and approving Ryan Robinson’s two parents and two grandparents as third-party custodians.
After the parties questioned the proposed custodians, Comolli argued that the court should reduce bail and approve the custodians.
Comolli said that Ryan Robinson has strong ties to the community since his family members are willing to be third-party custodians. Members of his Shannon Park church attended the hearing in support.
Comolli told the court that Ryan Robinson has no criminal history and the proposed plan would keep the public safe.
Baldock said the state objected to the bail reduction and that $1 million is an appropriate amount.
Kevin Robinson, who is not related to Ryan Robinson, was a co-defendant with Rones in a 2019 robbery case. Baldock told the court that Kevin Robinson was upset that Rones informed on him, so he decided to kill him. Kevin Robinson reportedly saw the victim driving on the Richardson Highway on May 24, 2019, and began to chase him. Baldock said that video surveillance footage shows Ryan Robinson and Kevin Robinson talking at the Holiday Gas Station before chasing the victim in South Fairbanks. Reportedly, the two drivers blocked the victim in with their cars, Ryan Robinson gave Kevin Robinson the gun, and Kevin Robinson discharged the gun 13 times.
Ryan Robinson admitted to investigators on June 7, 2022, that he was the driver of the car that pulled in front of the victim’s car, that he gave the shooter his gun, and helped the shooter flee from the scene, Baldock said.
“This was an assassination,” Baldock said. “The victim was chased, blocked in by two vehicles, and shot while unarmed.”
Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson denied the defense’s request for a bail reduction. He said that he was concerned that Ryan Robinson would be traveling back and forth between his parent’s Fairbanks home and his grandparent’s North Pole home. He also denied the bail because of the lack of sufficient monetary posting. The nature and circumstances are extremely serious and the weight of the evidence is strong, Peterson said.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the attorney's correct titles.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.