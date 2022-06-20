North Pole resident John Spitzberg recently returned from Romania, where he spent a month helping Ukrainian refugees. While this venture alone is commendable, it is only the tip of the iceberg for Spitzberg, who has lived across the world, country and state helping various communities.
Born and raised across the country in Washington D.C., Spitzberg was first introduced to Alaska in high school. His eleventh grade English teacher was Vide Bartlett, wife of territorial representative for Alaska Bob Bartlett. Bartlett instilled a dream of Alaska in Spitzberg, but it took decades for the fantasy to come to fruition.
After continuing his education in college and serving in the military (he spent 14 years in the U.S. Armed Forces as a paramedic and firefighter), Spitzberg hitchhiked to Alaska in 1983. He immediately fell in love with the state.
“I felt like I was home,” he said. At 84 years old, “I’ve done a lot of things and lived a lot of places, but something about Alaska draws me to it,” he added.
“A lot of things” is somewhat of an understatement considering Spitzberg’s resume. While Spitzberg said he has not had an official career — “I’ve made a career of retirement,” he joked — a common thread throughout his life has been a continued dedication to service.
A large part of his professional life was spent as a special education teacher in bush Alaskan communities across the state. Along with a master’s degree in special education administration, Spitzberg holds a master’s in social work and also worked as a social worker in Fairbanks. He took classes at University of Alaska Fairbanks, specifically in the paralegal program and has written several books.
But the core of Spitzberg’s life has not been about paid work, but rather unpaid service. As Spitzberg put it, “I’ve been volunteering for a long, long time.” This includes working with people impacted by the 2004 tsunami in Southeast Asia. He lived in Vietnam for three years after the war doing social work and teaching English. “It’s well and good to pontificate, but for me doing at the lowest level is what it’s all about,” Spitzberg said of his life philosophy.
It therefore is in line with his character that, when Spitzberg learned about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the thousands of displaced refugees, he decided to help. He first went to Romania at the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. “I decided that I would go to Bucharest and help in any way I could,” Spitzberg explained.
He went to help on his own, unaffiliated with any organizations, and was the oldest volunteer, turning 84 while in Romania. He worked in train stations because he believed this was the population that needed the most aid. There were also refugee aid stations in airports, but Spitzberg decided not to volunteer there. “If a refugee had the money to fly, then I figured that they had the money to do whatever they wanted to do … ”
Spitzberg initially helped build a pharmacy to administer medications to refugees in need. When this project fell through, he provided refugees with food and drinks. “The most mundane tasks,’’ he said, joking that he became “the most senior chaiwalla.”
Once his two week long stint was up, Spitzberg returned to North Pole unsatisfied. “I had the sense that my work wasn’t finished,” he said. He went back to Romania and this time stayed for over a month.
After more “hours and days” of serving food and drinks, Spitzberg decided that he “wanted to go where the action was.” He heard that the Russians were planning to attack Moldova, so he went there for a few days, doing much the same work as he did in Romania. Ultimately, though, Russia did not bomb Moldova, and Spitzberg decided to return to Bucharest, where he spent his remaining weeks. “I wore this vest proudly, I loved the people I worked with,” Spitzberg said of his time volunteering.