Jim Clark

Jim Clark

With just a little over a year left on his term, Fairbanks City Councilmember Jim Clark tendered his resignation Monday night, made some brief remarks on his service, collected his mints and nameplate, and vacated his seat.

Clark made his announcement Monday in a written column published in the News-Miner and at the council meeting, citing the purchase of a property outside city limits. In his brief remarks, Clark noted that it’s the voters and city residents who have power, not a legislative body.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.