With just a little over a year left on his term, Fairbanks City Councilmember Jim Clark tendered his resignation Monday night, made some brief remarks on his service, collected his mints and nameplate, and vacated his seat.
Clark made his announcement Monday in a written column published in the News-Miner and at the council meeting, citing the purchase of a property outside city limits. In his brief remarks, Clark noted that it’s the voters and city residents who have power, not a legislative body.
Clark has held Seat F since being elected in October 2020.
“These [council] seats aren’t really seats of power or authority,” Clark said. “We really are just representatives and the powerful seats are you guys, those in the community who want to come and testify and share their comments to the council.”
He added he hopes “the city can grow and learn to do more of that [listen].”
Filling Clark’s vacancy goes to Mayor Jim Matherly under the city charter. Matherly said he has two meetings to appoint someone and be confirmed by the council.
He selected former legislator and part-time school district lobbyist John Ringstad to fill in the remaining year of Clark’s term. Matherly said the vote will come as early as the Sept. 26 regular meeting.
“I had a nice conversation with John, to ask him to serve in the seat,” Matherly said. “Mr. Ringstad is no stranger to any of us in the community. He’s served in Juneau, knows the political landscape and has been here all of his life.”
Ringstad provided some brief comments during Monday’s meeting.
“I was honored when the mayor asked me to do this,” Ringstad said. “I wasn’t sure that I wanted to, but after giving it some thought, I thought it was probably the best thing to do.”
He noted as “you look at things over time … there is a time to do things and a time not to,” and aside from his lobbying efforts for the school district, he is mostly retired and his time spent with his family.
“That does give me some time to get involved in other areas, like the council,” Ringstad said.
Matherly and the council remarked on Clark’s two-year tenure, including his honest approach to politics.
Clark, in a Monday op-ed announcing his decision, cited the difficulty at being in meetings and was blunt in his advice to departments and the council, while noting “the city does have some tremendous departments that work tirelessly.”
Matherly called the op-ed “very Jim Clark” and expressed appreciation for his service.
“Jim is just brutally honest and very frank, and I appreciate that about him,” Matherly said. “He is right, it is a tough job, and it’s not fun all the time, but it’s rewarding to help people when you can see projects through, even if they don’t get done, just to see the progress.”
Councilmember Lonny Marney said Clark took a “common man’s approach” to the city council.
“He was down-to-Earth … and that’s what we need more of in politics,” Marney said.
Councilmember Aaron Gibson called Clark “an uncommon man in sometimes uncommon times.”
“His ability to speak without care of what the fallout may be is amazing,” Gibson said. “I always appreciated that about him and that he tried to come up with a common sense approach on how to solve a problem.”
Councilmembers June Rogers and Valerie Therrien noted that while they didn’t always agree with Clark on some issues, there was no animosity.
“We didn’t always agree but liked each other a lot and worked very well together on the legislative committee,” Therrien said. “That’s the nice thing about the city council — we might disagree on issues, but we respect each other.
Jerry Cleworth called Clark’s brief tenure “a breath of fresh air” and said that a few ideas could have been viewed “as fairly radical.”
“I found myself trying to temper him and cap some of that enthusiasm, and I thought ‘what am I doing, we should let him speak,’” Cleworth said. “I appreciate Jim, he had novel ideas and spoke his mind freely.”