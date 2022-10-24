Jeremy Johnson is the regional supervisor for the Division of Elections’ Region III, which includes Fairbanks and the Interior. The Division of Elections is charged with conducting all state and federal elections, so his job is pretty straight forward. “Do what the law says,” Johnson said.

In preparation for the General Election on Nov. 8, Johnson maintains a statewide voter database and been conducting training sessions with election workers.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com