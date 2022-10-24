Jeremy Johnson is the regional supervisor for the Division of Elections’ Region III, which includes Fairbanks and the Interior. The Division of Elections is charged with conducting all state and federal elections, so his job is pretty straight forward. “Do what the law says,” Johnson said.
In preparation for the General Election on Nov. 8, Johnson maintains a statewide voter database and been conducting training sessions with election workers.
“The supplies is packed and ready,” Johnson said. “We don’t live in a democracy, we live in a representative republic. This is your opportunity to elect somebody who is going to make decisions for you.”
Johnson emphasized the importance of election officials, and said if residents didn’t step up to be election workers, there wouldn’t be an election. For example, Youth Vote Ambassadors are 16- and 17-year-old students who work as election officials. “It’s a great program for young folks to participate in the process,” Johnson said.
For voters, Johnson recommends printing a sample ballot and filling it out ahead of time to practice the ranked choice voting process. Also, he said, know how you’ll vote before you get into the ballot booth.
Johnson said the Division of Elections is anticipating longer delays at polling places this election because it is the first time ranked choice voting is being implemented. People will likely spend more time in the booth, he said. More voting booths will be in use Nov. 8 than normal to ensure more voting space and alleviate wait time.
“I’m really proud of the system that the state of Alaska has,” Johnson said. “We randomly choose a precinct from each district to do a hand count audit. That has never changed the results of the election. We want [the counting process] to be transparent and for folks to understand what happens.”
The target date to certify election results is Nov. 29.
When asked about election conspiracies and violence surrounding elections, Johnson said, “My staff and the election workers’ safety is of utmost importance.”
“[People] don’t know how to express what they’re upset about,” he said. “We are the first phone call or physical person that they see that they can express their dissatisfaction towards. Everything that happens during an election happens according to law that the Legislature passes.”
The state’s official election guide stresses to election workers the importance of polling place security: “Never leave the polling place or election equipment unattended; physical security is the best security. Do not allow loitering or disruptions in the polling place.”
The deadline for voter registration has passed. In-person early voting begins today, and the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is Oct. 29.
