The North Pole city council unanimously appointed Jeff Jacobson to a vacant seat through Oct. 17 during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Jacobson, a long-time resident of North Pole, fills a seat vacated after Thomas McGhee resigned at the end of December.
A North Pole resident since 1989, Jacobson’s appointment to the council isn’t his first time on dais. He served two stints as council member from 1993 to 1999 and again from 2006 to 2010. He was North Pole’s mayor from 1999 to 2006.
Jacobson’s career includes a long list as a public servant, from a middle school teacher at North Star Elementary, to chief of staff at the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the city of Fairbanks before taking on his current role as Fairbanks public works director.
“North Pole has always been a special place for my family and me,” Jacobson said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I look at this as another opportunity to give back to my community that has given so much for us.”
Jacobson noted in his application letter for the vacancy that 2022 will be an exciting year for North Pole “as the city grows to meet the housing and service needs of civilian and military families” coming with the F-35 squadrons assigned to Eielson Air Force Base.
He added he looks forward to working with fellow city council members to “develop North Pole as best as possible.”
North Pole Mayor Mike Welch said the decision was an easy one given his past city council service.
“Jeff is very well received and it is great to have him on board,” Welch told the News-Miner Thursday. “I began my time on council when he was mayor and I learned from him how to be a mayor. He will be a great asset to the council.”
McGhee submitted his resignation Dec. 23, citing his disappointment with the council and mayor over the period of two years. McGhee told the News-Miner in January one of his major grievances was with the allocation of pandemic relief money to two nonprofits instead of spreading it out to local businesses.