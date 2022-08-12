Thirty-five years ago, Jeff Cook joined the Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation Board. He retired this week, changing his status from “acting” to “emeritus.” His retirement comes on the hospital’s 50 year anniversary.
“It was time,” he said. “You tell your family they’re first, and sometimes you just gotta show them.”
He is ready to spend more time with a slew of grandchildren and even one great-grandchild — not to mention his own children.
“I feel good about what we accomplished in that time,” said Cook, who turns 79 in November. His board tenure began in 1987.
A lifelong Fairbanksan, Cook was born in the old St. Joseph’s Hospital — now the Denali State Bank building across from the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. The Chena River flood of 1967 destroyed St. Joseph’s Hospital. Yet, in early October 1967, voters voted against a $5.5 million bond issue for a new hospital. In 1968, the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation was formed to plan, fund, construct and find an operator for a new hospital.
That, Cook said, was “the greatest thing ever.”
He was a graduate student with a wife and a baby, but he donated $1,000 to the cause.
Groundbreaking for the new hospital began in May 1970, and the doors opened in 1972. There were 116 beds, and the hospital was debt-free. It opened just in time for the construction boom of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. The boom brought a demand for more health care services.
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital serves everyone who walks through the door, regardless of their ability to pay.
In 1987, Cook was invited to serve on the board, and he has been there ever since. During that time, according to the hospital, he “championed and led several projects that helped improve the delivery of care and availability of services in the community,” including:
• The purchase of Carriage North, the predecessor to Denali Center, in 1992.
• Fundraising for and the building of the Denali Center, co-located with FMH, in 1994.
• The purchase of Tanana Valley Clinic in 2008.
• The Porter Heart & Vascular Center Project in 2010.
• Building and re-dedicating the J. Michael Carroll Cancer Center in 2011.
• The land swap with Tanana Chiefs Conference to enable the building of Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center in 2012.
• The construction of new surgery tower in 2016.
• Foundation Health Partners becoming an independent health system in 2017.
• Covid response and emergency funding in 2019.
“Jeff has guided us through some unprecedented times,” said CEO Shelley Ebenal. “He has been extraordinary. His commitment, wisdom and tenacity have benefitted the organization in ways that cannot be defined. His passion for our mission and his ability to inspire is unrivaled.”
“It doesn’t mean by any means that we’re perfect,” Cook said. “We have a lot of challenges to deal with.”
The hospital is actively recruiting to fill vacant slots, including recent OB-GYN vacancies at Tanana Valley Clinic.
“Across the country, it’s just a problem recruiting,” he said. “We’re still delivering babies. We’ve still got a nursery. That doesn’t change.”
Hiring medical professionals who specialize is tough, he said, but he added that people who work for the community hospital are committed to the work and to the community.
“We have a new heart doctor who came in. He’d been practicing in different areas of the country,” Cook said. “I asked him, ‘Why do you do this?’”
“I just love it here,” was the reply.
“Why are people who work here so dedicated?” Cook said. “We are community-owned and operated. All 1,800 employees have my cell number. I am open and ready to talk. President/CEO Shelley Ebenal has an open door policy. When it is community owned and operated, it really makes a difference. Some bigger cities don’t have those personal connections.”
Anyone can support the hospital by joining the Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation, he said.
“I wish everyone in this community was a member of the hospital foundation. Anyone can join. It’s $25 to join per year or get life membership for $1,000.”
To donate call 907-458-5550 or donate online at www.fairbankshospitalfoundation.copm/ways-to-give.
As of this week, the new board officers are Scott Bell, president; Joe Faulhaber, vice president; Steve Frank, treasurer; and Karen Perdue, secretary.
“It’s a great team,” Cook said. “With a variety of experience and opinions. It’s neat with such diversity of opinions and backgrounds.”
His last meeting this week was bittersweet.
“We adjourned the meeting and Shelley had a meeting with the four new officers, and I walked out the door,” he said. “It’s still hard, like sending your kid off to college, wondering if they’ll be okay on their own. Fortunately it’s in good hands. There’s a lot of institutional knowledge.”
His plan now is to spend time with family and focus on fundraising and philanthropy.
“It’s been a heck of a ride,” Cook said.