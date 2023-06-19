Cartoonist Jamie Smith’s works all share one underlying principle: a sense of instinctual Interior Alaska humor.

For 35 years, Smith has drawn works ranging from his long-running News-Miner cartoon “Nuggets” (a staple since 1988) to commissioned work and comic books, held public exhibits, and had his work on everything from postcards to T-shirts and bandannas.

