Cartoonist Jamie Smith’s works all share one underlying principle: a sense of instinctual Interior Alaska humor.
For 35 years, Smith has drawn works ranging from his long-running News-Miner cartoon “Nuggets” (a staple since 1988) to commissioned work and comic books, held public exhibits, and had his work on everything from postcards to T-shirts and bandannas.
“What inspires me every day is different subject matters and different things,” Smith said. “Students and teaching inspire me, the work of my peers.”
Smith recently spoke at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Summer Lifelong Experience Series. Smith’s works over the years have drawn on the staples of Interior Alaska: dry cabins, sourdoughs, wildlife and crazy cats and dogs gone wild. Bad puns — or puns only an Alaskan might get — are part of his running set of works.
“I work out of a sketchbook, so when I get an idea I’ll doodle it out,” Smith said. “It’s my repository … my hippie parents were gardeners, so I use the word compost heap — as a metaphor to keep shoveling things in there to let it ferment.”
When without a sketchbook, a random bit of paper, like a napkin or newsprint, will make do in a pinch.
Last spring, he noted, he and his wife were eating lunch at Creamer’s Field and he made do with part of a pizza box.
“Anything that I come across or think is funny, I’ll just jot down,” Smith said. “The subject matter is just all over the place.”
He drew part of his inspiration for drawing while growing up from the educational comic book “Asterix,” which was used by his father, who taught Latin, French and English. He also took inspiration from two classic sources of humor.
“You could probably see that I grew up inspired by Jim Hensen and his Muppets Show,” Smith said. “Then there’s Mad Magazine and Don Martin … if you look at my characters you can see some of my lineage there.”
Smith grew up in upstate New York, trampling around in the Catskills, Adirondacks and Allegheny National Forest. As such Interior Alaska was a familiar place to him when he moved in 1986.
He launched his weekly News-Miner comic in 1988, first called “Freeze-Frame” and later rebranded “Nuggets.”
He rebranded “Nuggets” in part from inspiration of an editor “who restricted me to one outhouse joke a year.”
“It commentates on something precious, rare and of value,” Smith said, later noting the subtlety of the strip ‘nature calls’ reflected in the comic panel’s name.
“It’s life imitating art, art imitating life,” Smith said.
For the past four years, he’s published a “Baked Alaska,” monthly full-page comic in Alaska Cannabis Magazine.
Smith’s medium and tools of the trade have varied over the years — from flair pens, zipatone and Xerox paper to dip pen and ink.
Smith said cartoons, graphic novels and text-and-images “have entered a renaissance” where it’s been established as a legitimized medium. Smith earned his MFA at Savannah College of Art and Design in sequential drawing, arguing comics are a legitimate art form in his thesis.
“There’s both a dual incursion in the fine arts in museums and the literary site with some best sellers,” Smith said. “Whenever a new kids comic book comes out, they sell millions of those … with graphic novels and web comics, it’s wide open.”
The “Nuggets” cartoonist has taught at the University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Liberal Arts, and has spread his love of drawing to children throughout various schools.
He’s largely sought for various local workshops and “Artists in Schools” programs, and was recognized by both the Alaska Legislature and the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce as Artist of the Year in 2020.
When it comes to teaching children, he encourages individuality, such as an 2020 “Artists in Schools”’ residency in North Pole.
“They were drawing along with me on the board and I don’t want them to draw like me,” Smith said. “Do your own thing. They all looked wonderful and awesome and different.”
Comics as a tool for literacy has become a focus, having served on the Literary Council of Alaska’s board of directors.
“The kids have taught enough to be only so serious,” Smith said. “There are so many diverse voices and stories … it’s your story, you tell it, that’s the biggest joy. Turning over the process to them, whether it’s a bad joke, an editorial comment or a serious story, it’s a wonderful story.”