Taking care of your mental health is important this holiday season, Dustin Morris, the state-wide director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said at an Alaska Department of Health public meeting on Wednesday.

This is a time to connect with our traditions and hope for a new year, Morris said. However, there may be loved ones missing, financial stressors or other hardships.

