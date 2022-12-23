Taking care of your mental health is important this holiday season, Dustin Morris, the state-wide director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said at an Alaska Department of Health public meeting on Wednesday.
This is a time to connect with our traditions and hope for a new year, Morris said. However, there may be loved ones missing, financial stressors or other hardships.
Morris provided a few tips to navigate this holiday season.
“There’s no right or wrong way to spend the holidays,” Morris recommended. He said to free yourself from judgement — whether that’s from yourself or others.
Have a self-care plan that prioritizes your mental health and overall wellness, Morris said. He encouraged the public to drink water, get enough rest, take daily walks or stretch, check in with a friend and prepare healthy meal. He recommended setting small daily goals to create a sense of accomplishment.
“Set healthy boundaries to protect your mental wellbeing,” Morris said. “Your only true obligation is to take care of yourself,” he said. Boundaries are an act of self-love.
“It’s okay not to be okay this holiday season,” Morris said. If you need extra, help the hotlines are open, he said. The suicide hotline is 988 and the Alaska Careline is 1-877-266-4357.
