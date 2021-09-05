With the return of darkness and even darker days in the months to come, there is also light: the northern lights, to be specific. Aurora season officially began in Fairbanks on Aug. 21 and lasts until April 21. A popular venture among Alaskans is to permanently capture the fleeting aurora through photographs.
What makes Fairbanks a good aurora spot?
It is well known that Fairbanks is an ideal spot to view the aurora. This is due to its high latitude, clear skies and low levels of light pollution. Don Hampton, a research associate professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, explained the relationship between latitude and the northern lights.
The aurora is created when charged particles collide due to solar wind. These charged particles, typically electrons and protons, come from the sun. When they collide with oxygen and nitrogen, the charged particles release energy in the form of light, creating the aurora. The charged particles are drawn into Earth’s magnetic field and typically gravitate in an area around the poles. The greater number of electrons means there are more likely to be collisions that release light.
The area surrounding the poles, known as the auroral oval, is typically located about 25 to 30 degrees off each pole. Fairbanks is a good spot to view the aurora because, at roughly 65 degrees north, it is usually located directly under this oval, Hampton explained.
According to Hampton, since the aurora is caused by solar wind, the forecast is about trying to predict what the sun will be doing. One insight is that the sun rotates on its access every 27 days, so if there was good aurora 27 days ago there is a good chance that will happen again as the cycle repeats.
In terms of aurora timing, there are two factors to consider: the solar cycle and the annual cycle. The solar cycle’s maximum period is the time when the sun is the most active, meaning it is the most likely that there will be aurora. The cycle takes about 11 years, and we are currently ascending toward the peak time, which will occur in 2024 or 2025, Hampton said.
For the annual cycle, the best time is during the fall and spring equinoxes in September and March. Since fall can often be cloudy in Interior Alaska, late February through early March are best, Hampton said.
Hampton explained that the best time for the aurora is typically when the Earth is farthest from the sun, which happens around midnight. The ideal window for aurora viewing, he said, is from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m.
Typically, a good place is one with a clear view to the north and not a lot of light pollution. Around Fairbanks, Creamer’s Field is a good spot, as are several places in Goldstream Valley, such as the Ballaine Road pull off, according to Hampton.
Photographing the aurora
Aurora photography is both a science and an art and requires a combination of skill, patience and just pure luck.
Professional photographer Sean Kurdziolek operates two studios and also takes clients out to photograph the aurora. Kurdziolek’s first piece of advice is to “get your hands on some decent equipment.”
While cellphones can adequately capture the aurora, Kurdziolek said people are most satisfied with photos taken with a decent newer camera, such as a high-quality DSLR with a good lens. In terms of a lens, Kurdziolek said to choose “fast and wide.” This means a wide-angle lens with a large aperture. The wide-angle is important to capture as much of the sky as possible, and the large aperture is important to let in as much light as possible.
“You’re going to need all the light you can get photographing in the dark,” Kurdziolek said.
Besides a camera, other important pieces of equipment include a good remote and a tripod, both of which help to keep the camera as still as possible.
In terms of taking the photo, Kurdziolek said that he prefers to have something in the foreground to ground the photo. This typically means having an object, such as a tree, in the bottom third of the photograph to put the lights in context.
Kurdziolek said his personal favorite time to photograph the aurora is during the fall months, particularly September. This is for aesthetic reasons, he explained: In the fall, there is no snow and trees often still have leaves.
The most important aspect of photographing the northern lights is simply that the aurora is visible, which requires clear skies. As Kurdziolek put it, “You can’t change the direction of the wind, but you can adjust your sails.”
An aurora forecast is available through the UAF Geophysical Institute. The forecast provides daily predictions of activity in three hour increments for the next three days. To view the forecast, visit www.gi.alaska.edu/monitors/aurora-forecast.