A bustle of energy and color filled an art room at Pearl Creek Elementary as students in different grades rotated in and out during a late April Thursday. Artist Iris Sutton was engaging students with hands-on painting using vegetables as a theme.
Sutton is a well-known Fairbanks artist whose vibrant acrylic paintings capture Alaska’s wildlife and landscapes. Her work goes beyond canvas and onto photographic reproductions of posters, calendars and cards.
Sutton was at Pearl Creek for a two-week program called Artists in Schools, which is co-funded by individual schools in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the Fairbanks Arts Association.
“We are printing with the younger kids and painting with the older kids,” Sutton said.
Younger students used actual veggies, such as potatoes or carrots, and pressed them against watercolor painted pieces of paper to create a garden scene. Older students did more advanced crafts, including crayon on mylar sheets. The older students experimented with watercolors.
“It’s almost spring and people will be gardening,” Sutton said. “Pearl Creek has a garden, it was in cover crops last year, so students are also really excited about having a garden this year.”
The Artists in School program is funded by the Fairbanks Arts Association through the Alaska State Council on the Arts, with additional funding from the Rasmuson Foundation and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
“For students, they get to have an artist in their classroom and to do art with someone other than their teacher,” Sutton said. “They get to do something different, that’s special and unique.”
She added a major theme behind art in school “is to get kids to experiment and try new things.”
Sutton was an elementary education major in college. The program provided her with a way “to use my teaching degree.”
“I think as an artist we spend a lot of time on our own work, so coming in to interact with kids allows us to give other ideas,” Sutton said.
Sutton said she remembers the district having an art specialist when she was a student who would visit different schools.
“That was my favorite part as a kid, looking forward to having that specialist,” Sutton said.
Exposing elementary students to art outside the typical classroom assignment also has its benefits, Sutton said.
“Those have largely gone away, so there isn’t really anyone who teaches art specifically in the elementary schools,” Sutton said.
Sutton has participated in the Artists in School program before, including a stint at Arctic Light Elementary on Fort Wainwright in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic placed a halt on her participation.
“I did this program at different schools for about four years,” she said. “Nothing was really happening during Covid.”
A strong supporter of elementary school art education, Sutton laments the cuts the district has been forced to make over the years.
“There isn’t really anyone who teaches art specifically anymore unless they have a teacher who does a lot of art or have an artist come in,” Sutton said. “Arts in the schools are so important for kids.”