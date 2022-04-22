A 29-year-old man faces federal charges after United States Post Office investigators seized a package containing methamphetamine that was mailed to his Fairbanks home last year.
Jason O’Bryan is charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine and heroin and one count of conspiracy to distribute related to the incident, which is alleged to have occurred in March 2021.
According to the complaint, on March 10, 2021, the United States Postal Inspection Services seized a package addressed to O’Bryan containing approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine. The following day, the Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team (FANT) and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) orchestrated a delivery to his home at 5142 Klondike Drive.
At the scene, agents reportedly discovered methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances in the trunk of O’Bryan’s vehicle, the complaint stated. Investigators also seized six handguns, two rifles, a shotgun and methamphetamine from the home.
During a post-arrest interview, O’Bryan reportedly told investigators that he sold multiple pounds of meth and heroin over the course of a year and was expecting 2 pounds of meth to be inside the package that agents delivered, according to the complaint.
He also allegedly told investigators that he had planned to ship the firearms to his drug source as payment for the methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
O’Bryan was previously convicted of felony second-degree robbery in 2014 and fourth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance in 2012 in the state of Alaska, according to court records. He has not previously faced federal charges.
O’Bryan is expected to appear before Judge Ralph R. Beistline in Fairbanks U.S. District Court for a trial scheduling conference on May 27.