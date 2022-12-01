In court

The state continued its case against two Nenana women Wednesday, a mother and daughter accused of financially defrauding their elderly neighbor in a real estate deal.

Vickie Moyle, 64, and Annie Williams, 46, are charged with one felony count of scheming to defraud more than $10,000 and one felony count of theft involving more than $25,000 from their neighbor, Mae Jensen.

