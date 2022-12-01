The state continued its case against two Nenana women Wednesday, a mother and daughter accused of financially defrauding their elderly neighbor in a real estate deal.
Vickie Moyle, 64, and Annie Williams, 46, are charged with one felony count of scheming to defraud more than $10,000 and one felony count of theft involving more than $25,000 from their neighbor, Mae Jensen.
The state called Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagen to the stand. Verhagen testified that that he has served as mayor since Oct. of 2018 and has aimed to address the city’s debt. He testified that Moyle and Williams came to the clerk’s office on May 17, 2019, inquiring about the status of Jensen’s property tax situation. They indicated there was a six-year statute of limitations on property taxes, but the city’s bookkeeper could not provide any clarification at the time. Jensen’s home was valued at about $71,000, and she owed $64,000 in back taxes.
Williams returned in early September with a plan to help Jensen: Williams would purchase Jensen’s property so Jensen could move into Meda Lord, the city would get taxes paid on the property, and Mae would get something for the house instead of losing everything, Verhagen told the jury. Verhagen said he told Williams at that time that he understood there was a six-year statute of limitations on property tax, and he would have to verify Jensen’s age for the senior exemption, but if any taxes were to be collected, it would not be the full amount owed of $64,000, he told jurors.
Verhagen became concerned when he learned that Jensen had sold her home for about $6,000, an amount that he thought was unfair considering the value of Jensen’s home.
The city could still accept voluntary payments for past due amounts and never sent out zero balance notices to its residents, he said.
Jessica Shaw, the former Nenana Native Council tribal administrator for Tanana Chiefs Conference, testified that Mae Jensen came in the Nenana Native Council with Jory Tremblay, a friend she referred to as her brother, because she was confused about the sale of her house and needed assistance.
Shaw was personally involved in the negotiations with Moyle and Williams between October and December of 2019. Moyle requested $7,000 from the council for the reimbursement of funds she had already put into renovating the house, Shaw testified. Shaw told the jury that she thinks both Moyle and Williams are untrustworthy.
Andrea Jacobson, a financial crimes investigator with the Alaska State Troopers, testified that when she first spoke with Annie Williams during her investigation, Williams appeared nervous and spoke quickly. Williams told Jacobson she would pay the back taxes on the house but did not mention that she had already determined no taxes were due, Jacobson said on the stand.
When Jacobson spoke with Nenana City Clerk Hannah Filardi, Filardi presented an opposing side of the story, one in which Williams knew that no back taxes were owed on the house.
Jacobson will continue her testimony Thursday morning.
