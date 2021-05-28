A teacher accused of making racially insensitive comments is no longer employed with the school district, which concluded its investigation and is keeping the results classified.
Special education teacher Connie Gardner’s last day as an employee of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District was May 21, according to Yumi McCulloch, the district’s director public relations.
“The investigation has concluded. Those findings are confidential,” McCulloch wrote in an email.
Gardner had put in for retirement prior to the April 28 incident in which a parent recorded her making candid comments about race and police killings during an online class and published the smartphone video on the Internet.
The YouTube video “Fairbanks Teacher - racist comments and interactions with students, staff, and family member” has had almost 60,000 views.
The retired Lathrop High School teacher has defended her statements, made during a discussion of “To Kill A Mockingbird,” that some perpetrators of violence are non-white, people who wear pants down around their knees are “thugs” and it’s safer to comply with police than to run or fight.
Gardner told cable television host Greg Kelly during an interview on Newsmax that she was being truthful and she feels that she has been defamed by characterizations of racism.
The school district received multiple complaints, and Gardner was put on paid leave pending an investigation.
She is raising money for legal expenses to clear her name. A GoFundMe had drawn $14,607 as of Thursday morning.
A search of the Alaska Court System’s online database showed no case had been filed as of Thursday.
