The final leg of construction on the Gaffney Road, Airport Road, Richardson Highway and Steese Expressway intersection, also known as the GARS intersection, will close the thoroughfare this weekend and reopen on Aug. 14.

The $15 million intersection redesign is to increase safety and reduce traffic delays, according to Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Spokesperson John Perreault.

