The final leg of construction on the Gaffney Road, Airport Road, Richardson Highway and Steese Expressway intersection, also known as the GARS intersection, will close the thoroughfare this weekend and reopen on Aug. 14.
The $15 million intersection redesign is to increase safety and reduce traffic delays, according to Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Spokesperson John Perreault.
The GARS intersection had the second highest accident rate in the Interior, with many accidents occurring during left-hand turns into oncoming traffic.
Approximately 43,200 vehicles go through the intersection every day, and the volume reduced to the service level where people had to wait two to three cycles to go through the intersection.
The intersection redesign allows for shorter cycles and for more traffic to go through the intersection each cycle. The redesign should reduce the wait times by approximately five minutes.
The Steese Expressway will be closed from the intersection of the Mitchell Expressway and Richardson Highway to Third Avenue from 5:30 a.m. Saturday through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 13. Contractors will install new traffic signals and establish signal timing during the closure.
The main gate to Fort Wainwright will be closed during this period. Perreault said that a unit at Fort Wainwright will be on group leave during the closure which will reduce the traffic needed to go through the other gates.
Montgomery Gate, formerly known as Badger Gate, and Trainor Gate will be open 24 hours a day to accommodate increased traffic. Visitor Center operations will move to Montgomery Gate through the main gate closure.
The DOT&PF decided against building an overpass for three main reasons, Perreault explained. First, the cost of an overpass would be approximately three times the cost of an intersection redesign. Next, the larger footprint of an interchange would have required taking private property. An overpass would have impacted turning onto Tenth Avenue as well due to the length of a ramp.
Left turns will be moved before or after the main intersection, instead of at at the main core intersection. “From the drivers perspective, you’ll still be turning left to go left, right to go right, and middle to go through the center,” Perreault said. He emphasized that it’s important for drivers to pay attention to where the left turn is taking place, whether it’s before or after the intersection.
The intersection is a high priority for winter maintenance, he said. Plow crews contributed to the design of the intersection. Perreault said that they designed the intersection to make sure plow crews could go as easily and efficiently as possible.
Construction added street lighting to keep the intersection visible during winter months. There is also a power back-up system to keep traffic lights functioning in case of a power outage.
“While this is an innovative intersection for Fairbanks, this has been done other places, including states that have significant winter snow fall like Michigan and Utah,” Perreault said. “We are confident in Alaska drivers abilities to navigate this in all seasons.”
A DOT&PF website presents residents with video simulations of the new traffic pattern.
