For the 36th year, the diverse population of Fairbanks will come together for a day of friendship, sharing and cultural understanding at International Friendship Day from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Park Centennial Center.
Admission is free for the event, which will include performances of song and dance, cultural displays and free samples of food from around the world. Masks are required and available, although performers will not be masked.
Longtime coordinator Rosalind Kan is on medical leave for this year’s event, now led by Jan Hnilicka and a strong team of supporters, especially local Peace Corps alumni. It is local Peace Corps alumni who began the Friendship Day tradition back in 1958 to “foster a culture of peace through friendship.” Hnilicka will emcee the performances.
“It is important to recognize and celebrate the vast diversity of ethnic groups who make up our community of Fairbanks,” Hnilicka said. “We share with each other the beauty of our cultural diversity through friendship and song and dance.”
The full program begins at 1 p.m. with a 15-minute performance by the Fairbanks Youth Orchestra, followed by students from the Suzuki Fairbanks School of Talent Education. Children’s Welcome Dance and Songs will be followed by Ch’eno’ Polynesian Arts performing the Pate’ Pate’ Welcome Dance. Other performances include Nilima and Shiva Hullavarand Song from India, Sevillanas from Spain, Persian Dance, Hungarian Dance, Hip Hop from Omni Dance Studio, Dance from Afghanistan, Persian Dance, Rap by Rye, the Smalltimerapartist, and more.
Ballroom Dance Club instructor Rulon Jensen will perform a Samba with a student. Jean McDermott will join the Pete Peters Band of Fiddlers for the finale.
The popular International Clothing Pageant is coordinated by Nicole Molders of High Latitude Style Group fashion blog fame.
Other performers include Sabor Cubano — ChaChaCha; Fairbanks World Tang Too De Karate Academy; the Clarence Pate Project featuring Willie Blackburn, John Keech, Clarence Pate, Jim Voigt and Ted Coronel; Che’eno’ Polynesian Arts — Tinikling, from the Philippines and Hula; dances from India, Johanna’s Dance Elite — Jazz; T’ai Chi Ch’uan — West Wind T’Chi; and Sophie Zeng Music.
Fairbanks City Councilmember June Rogers will speak briefly early in the day.
The annual event was scaled back during Covid, even happening virtually when the pandemic first hit. In 2021, the event was shortened to just three hours. This year another hour has been added.
“We’re working toward getting back to where it was,” Hnilicka said.
Sponsors of the annual event include the Fairbanks International Friendship Day Committee and Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.