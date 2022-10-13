For the 36th year, the diverse population of Fairbanks will come together for a day of friendship, sharing and cultural understanding at International Friendship Day from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Park Centennial Center.

Admission is free for the event, which will include performances of song and dance, cultural displays and free samples of food from around the world. Masks are required and available, although performers will not be masked.

