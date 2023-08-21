Hundreds of residents participated in summer reading programs across the Interior.
The 2023 iRREAD reading programs theme was Find Your Voice, which encouraged participants to make their voices heard.
“We use our voices to share stories, express ourselves, and spark change,” the iREAD website stated. “Our voices include not only the sounds we make, but the words we write, the art we create, the movements we perform, and the actions we take each day to impact our world.”
iREAD featured “Mango, Abuela, and Me” by Angela Dominguez, “I Sang You Down from the Stars” by Michaela Goade, “Sharice’s Big Voice” by Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley, and “Cosmoknights” by Hannah Templer.
Librarians agreed that summer reading programs help bridge the educational gap between May and August.
“Summer slide” is the tendency for students to lose some of the reading achievement gains that they made during the previous school year as a result of not engaging in educational activities during the summer months, according to the Department of Education.
More than 400 students ages 2 through 17 participated in the Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Library summer reading program. Community Services Manager Jamia Alexander Bell said that they encouraged participants to read at least 20 minutes per day.
Bell said summer reading programs encourage ids to read for fun and become lifelong learns, as well as prevents summer slide. “We want them to read for fun and choose books they’re interested in,” Bell said.
The North Pole Branch Library had a comic workshop with cartoonist Jamie Smith, a kids job fair, and a program with Great Land Sounds. Joy Community Center hosted a tie-dye program, an oobleck making program, cupcake making, a local bird spotting program, a nature walk at Creamer’s Field, and an outdoor interactive picture book.
In the FNSB, students that participated in the program can pick up a free book from the Joy Community Center or North Pole Branch Library through Aug. 31.
The Tri-Valley Community Library in Healy hosted bi-weekly activities in which presenters read books related to the week’s themes of finding readers voices through music, community service, art, movement, and a movie.
“Typically students lose their gained basic knowledge of reading skills and enjoyment over the summer months, it’s the theory of “use it lose it,” Tri-Valley Community Library librarian Cyndy Green, known at the library at Mz. G, said. Green said that students lost years of skills in all subjects during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Reading is fundamental; they have to know how to read, and comprehend, and apply what they read to be functioning adults,” she said.
Green said that the summer reading program also teaches students that their are books at the library for them to enjoy that are not just textbooks. “They can learn how to navigate the library and how to ask for something that they’re interested in, and figure out how to find it,” she said.
TVCL Board President Vanessa Stone said, “We hope to see our kids inspired to read, and we hope this renewed interest in the library and books is reflected in reading comprehension levels increasing in the schools again.
The library’s at Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base opened the summer reading programs to adults in addition to youth.
At Fort Wainwright, 502 readers of all ages logged 466,348 minutes from May 20 to July 21.
“Literacy is so important and I really think the more you read the more it opens up your worldview,” Fort Wainwright librarian Meg McGowan said. She said that summer reading programs also encourage lifelong learning.
McGowan said that it helps encouraged family time and family literacy when parents are participating alongside young readers.
The program featured a performance by the 11th Airborne Division Band, a PJ story time and stuffed animal sleepover, reading to a therapy dog, craft days, and weekly story time. This is the 13th year of DoD Morale Welfare and Recreation Summer Reading Programs and the second summer with the reading program at Fort Wainwright.
At Eielson Air Force BaSE, 687 readers of all ages spent 624,653 minutes reading. “We exceeded last years total of minutes read so that was exciting,” Eielson Air Force Base librarian Josie Hinckley said.
Hinckley said that the summer reading program attempts to make up for the summer slide by using readers’ minds to stay engaged in reading.
She added that reading allows people to engage with the world and other people’s opinions, and in turn, creates more empathetic people.