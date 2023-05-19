Three Interior residents were among seven individuals recognized Tuesday by Rose Dunleavy as the Alaska First Lady’s Volunteers of the Year, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Rose Dunleavy is Alaska’s first lady, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s wife.
“These individuals are selfless, caring, and make positive impacts on the lives of other Alaskans and our communities,” Dunleavy said of the recipients in a prepared statement. “We received many impressive nominations this year, and the seven we decided to award have an uplifting story to tell. I look forward to sharing their stories with Alaska.”
The Interior volunteers include Monte Pearson of Fairbanks, Teffonie Wyman of North Pole and Mindy Eggleston of Delta Junction.
Pearson was awarded for his status as “the pay it forward guy” who provided one-time jump start services during cold winters of 40 below and 50 below zero weather.
“Monte’s heart of gold has successfully led to over 800 thaws and the start of local vehicles since 2019,” Dunleavy’s news release states. “This past January, Monte started over 97 frozen vehicles amid brutal -40 to -50 temperatures in only six days. He never lets that bone-chilling cold stop him as he gears up and travels around Fairbanks, Fort Wainwright, and North Pole to thaw, jump, and start people’s vehicles, and he often spends all day going from vehicle to vehicle as the requests flood in by the dozens.”
Pearson also picked several families and delivered food and gifts to them during Christmas.
“Monte embodies the Alaskan spirit through his volunteerism, and the community of Fairbanks is better off because of him,” Dunleavy’s statement notes.
Wyman, of North Pole, was recognized for her decade-long vision and the “World’s Biggest Backpack at the North Pole.”
Wyman’s one-day event secures enough school supplies for Fairbanks North Star Borough school children across all grades.
“Teffonie has created a dream team of volunteers and families that assist with collecting supplies and volunteering on the day of the event,” Dunleavy’s statement notes. “Teffonie continues to advocate for children in the local school district by volunteering endlessly in the community, whether it is for her children’s sports team, to help gather donations and cold weather gear for the Coat Closet at Summit Church in North Pole, or to find a set of winter gear for some child in need.”
Eggleston has nearly 50 years of volunteer service during her time in Delta, even when raising two children and working at Delta Junction School District.
Her family led an all-volunteer Ski Patrol at Black Rapids Ski Hill, trained working dogs, and volunteered with the Alaska Search and Rescue Dog Team. Eggleston helped form the Delta Dog Mushers and the Delta Ski Club, which hold races in the Delta area.
Those efforts gave rise to the Delta Junior Nordic Ski Club and the Delta Junction Trails Association.
“With Mindy’s involvement and guidance, DJTA created a Community Trails Plan that led to the design and completion of two new trail systems,” the first lady notes. “As a result of Mindy’s hard work and leadership, DJTA has received over a million dollars in grants since its inception.”
Other Volunteers of the Year include Carol Fraser of Anchorage, Soldotna’s Cindy Harris, James Akeralrea from Scammon Bay and Shawn Olsen from Kodiak.