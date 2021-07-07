Lawmakers are responding to Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s sweeping vetoes, which total $215 million, with reactions mixed among some Interior legislators.
“He whacked a lot things that were priorities for the Legislature and for Alaska,” said Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki of Fairbanks, who noted the $17 million cut to Medicaid services and reductions to pre-kindergarten grants.
Kawasaki said Dunleavy vetoed initiatives his administration previously supported, including funding for the so-called Long Trail, a proposed hiking path between Fairbanks and Seward, as well as capital projects for the University of Alaska.
Kawasaki also said that the governor has not been a presence in Juneau.
“He has been absent in the Capitol. We just have not seen him much,” Kawasaki said, adding that in-person meetings allow for dialogue to bridge differences.
But Republican Sen. Robert Myers of North Pole said he was not surprised by the vetoes.
“They’re about what I expected,” he said in an email to the News-Miner.
Rep. Mike Prax, a North Pole Republican, had similar comments, saying the size and scope were what he expected.
“By and large, I support the vetoes,” Prax said.
“He vetoed many things back to what the administration had proposed in January,” Prax said. “Why did we as lawmakers have to spend six months trying to increase appropriations?”
The governor’s cuts included $10 million from the state’s tourism marketing agency.
“No question they have done some good,” Prax said about the Alaska Travel Industry Association. “That is unfortunate.”
Prax said that he believes, overall, the vetoes on spending will compel state departments and agencies to operate more efficiently and better manage spending.
Republican Rep. Bart LeBon of Fairbanks said that there was division in the Legislature over the size of the new budget.
Many lawmakers felt the fiscal 2022 budget “was bloated with excessive spending, while others sought additional program funding for education, health and public safety,” he said.
“But in Alaska, the governor has the final budget say with his red veto pen,” said LeBon, a retired banker.
Unless a supermajority has the political will to overturn any of the vetoes, then the spending plan will stand.
“And it is my current sense that there are not 45 votes in the Legislature to undo any of his spending plan reductions,” he said.
