The general manager of the publicly-owned Interior Gas Utility, Dan Britton, announced his intention to leave the job in a year.
“I came to Fairbanks on a three-year contract in 2000, and never left,” reads Britton’s prepared statement. “I made Fairbanks my home and have worked for the advancement of the natural gas industry in the area for more than 20 years. I am as proud of our accomplishments over the years as I am about the team that we have at IGU. The utility has a strong board of directors and a dedicated staff, and I am confident that IGU will continue to advance our mission for the benefit of our community.”
His latest contract, renewed by the board of directors on Tuesday, runs through Sept. 30, 2023.
Britton has led the fledgling public utility since it’s former life as a private company, Fairbanks Natural Gas.
Now the IGU is a public corporation, an arm of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, whose mission is to “provide low cost, clean burning, natural gas to the largest number of customers in the FNSB as possible, as soon as possible.”
The utility currently serves about 2,000 customers and is on a growth trajectory, with 600 new service lines in the process of being added this year.
Elena Sudduth, a spokeswoman for the natural gas distributor, wrote in an emailed answer to questions that it “was a decision by Dan and his family and he wanted to give the board and the employees plenty of time to ensure for a seamless transition.”
A news release by the IGU reads that the board of directors is working on a succession plan.
“Dan has been an integral part of IGU’s growth and success,” Steve Haagenson, IGU board chairman, said in a prepared statement. “We will work to find the best available replacement.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.