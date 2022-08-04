Dan Britton

Dan Britton, general manager of the Interior Gas Utility, is retiring next year.

The general manager of the publicly-owned Interior Gas Utility, Dan Britton, announced his intention to leave the job in a year.

“I came to Fairbanks on a three-year contract in 2000, and never left,” reads Britton’s prepared statement. “I made Fairbanks my home and have worked for the advancement of the natural gas industry in the area for more than 20 years. I am as proud of our accomplishments over the years as I am about the team that we have at IGU. The utility has a strong board of directors and a dedicated staff, and I am confident that IGU will continue to advance our mission for the benefit of our community.”

