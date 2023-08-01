White Mountain firefighters clear brush away from a cabin on the Salcha River

Photo by Alaska Wildland Fire

White Mountain firefighters clear brush away from a cabin on the Salcha River on July 30.

More manpower and more equipment mobilized on Monday for growing fires in the Interior.

The Union, Shasta Lake and Lassen Interagency Hot Shot Crews from Oregon and California arrived in Fairbanks Sunday and mobilized on Monday. Additional water scooping aircraft is also on the way to help. More local firefighters are also returning this week from Outside and Canada to help with firefighting efforts in the Interior, according to a BLM spokesperson.