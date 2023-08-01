More manpower and more equipment mobilized on Monday for growing fires in the Interior.
The Union, Shasta Lake and Lassen Interagency Hot Shot Crews from Oregon and California arrived in Fairbanks Sunday and mobilized on Monday. Additional water scooping aircraft is also on the way to help. More local firefighters are also returning this week from Outside and Canada to help with firefighting efforts in the Interior, according to a BLM spokesperson.
Firefighters are preparing for a high-pressure weather pattern with sustained hot and sunny days starting this week. Fire activity is expected to increase.
Current fires span more than 23,300 acres, according to a press release from Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection.
Sunday’s cool weather was welcome news for firefighters, but warm and dry conditions this week may make their job more difficult.
BLM’s Alaska Fire Service opened its fire station in Fort Yukon on Monday for the first time this season. Yukon Flats is climatologically the driest part of the state, according to the BLM. This will be used as a hub to shuttle firefighters, equipment and supplies for fires in the region.
The BLM AFS Upper Yukon Fire Management Zone covers almost 52 million acres in northeast Alaska. Of the 25 active fires in this zone, four were staffed as of Monday morning.
An evacuation order was issued for residents along the Lower Salcha River between river mile 3 and 40, according to the release. The Middle Salcha was placed under a “Set” status, from river mile 40 to 61.
It is unclear when the evacuation will be lifted, Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer said. 10 to 15 cabins are located within the evacuation area but no property damage has been reported.
With the assistance of fixed-wing and rotor-wing aircraft dropping water on the fire edge, seven firefighters from the Fairbanks #1 Initial Attack Crew went direct on the west flank of the fire. The fire is burning in heavy spruce forest and tundra in varied terrain, leaving a ragged edge that is difficult to contain. This is dangerous and slow work for firefighters.
The White Mountain Initial Attack Module is prepping structures with hoses and sprinklers along the Salcha River between river miles 6 and 27 in case the fire gets close enough to threaten them.
The Sand Lake fire spans 150 acres and is located six miles northwest of Dot Lake.
No property damage has been reported, Lily Coyle, Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire protection public information officer said. A type 3 incident management team is being created to provide more resources to contain the fire.
Located two miles from the Pogo Gold Mine, the Indian Creek fire covers about 107 acres, Coyle said. The fire is still active but has not grown much over the last 24 hours.
The mine is still active and no evacuation orders have been issued.
The 15,000 acre fire is located 9 miles down Pogo Mine Road. Tanana Chiefs Fire Crew and DOF have been working to protect the road and power lines.
Smokejumpers have been attempting to contain the 50-acre fire located about 45 miles south of Fairbanks and five miles east of Harding Lake. The Yukon Fire Crew joined the fray Monday to assist containment efforts.
Three separate fires were grouped together in the interest of resource sharing and coordination to form the Elliot Group, which is located North of Old Murphy Dome Road. The fire cluster covers over 55 acres.
Crews have been securing the fire’s edge with hose lay and saw line.