Nistler Fire

Smoke from the Nistler Fire rises near Delta Junction on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. 

 Alaska Division of Forestry photo

Fire season is winding down, but it is not yet over. The 2022 fire season — one of the largest on record in Alaska — made a resurgence in the Interior Wednesday with three new fires, including one that prompted evacuations.

Residents in the Nistler Road area near Delta Junction were asked to evacuate after a fire started in a mobile home, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry. The blaze was human caused, per an Alaska Interagency Coordination Center Situation Report. Driven by strong winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour, the fire was rapidly spreading into the surrounding area. The Nistler Fire grew to 35 acres and was spotting across the road.

