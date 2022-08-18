Fire season is winding down, but it is not yet over. The 2022 fire season — one of the largest on record in Alaska — made a resurgence in the Interior Wednesday with three new fires, including one that prompted evacuations.
Residents in the Nistler Road area near Delta Junction were asked to evacuate after a fire started in a mobile home, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry. The blaze was human caused, per an Alaska Interagency Coordination Center Situation Report. Driven by strong winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour, the fire was rapidly spreading into the surrounding area. The Nistler Fire grew to 35 acres and was spotting across the road.
The Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department, Alaska Division of Forestry and local responders from the city of Delta Junction and the Fort Greely Fire Department responded to the blaze.
A helicopter from Tok Forestry and two dozers were dispatched, along with the Tanana Chiefs crew.
Personnel worked overnight to control the fire. However, due to high winds, the helicopter was not able to conduct bucket drops on the blaze, which delayed progress. Crews were finally able to lay hoses and create a fire line on Thursday morning.
While responding to the Nistler Fire via helicopter, personnel from Tok noticed two new fires in the area west and south of Mckenzie Trail and Borealis Avenue. Both fires are believed to be lightning-caused. Forestry was able to lay hoses around the fires to contain them on Wednesday evening.
Fire personnel are using particular caution during this time because conditions in Interior Alaska are conducive to the potential for more fires. In addition to strong winds on Wednesday night, the forecast for the area calls for scattered thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, which could spark additional fires.
“Minimal rain and persistent winds have dried surface fuels, increasing fire danger in the area,” reads a statement from the Division of Forestry.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.