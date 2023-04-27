A quick dip

A moose keeping an eye on her young one at the north end of Paxson Lake. 11-year-old Nome resident Denali Walrath, a cub division competitor in the University of Alaska Arctic Innovation Competition, won the $500 top prize for her smartphone app idea, “The Animal Alert.” The app would allow users to send an alert when wildlife is in an area.

 Debbie Dean, Fairbanks

Innovative solutions for issues unique to Alaska can come in packages big and small. Several of them were on display at Saturday’s University of Alaska Arctic Innovation Competition (or AIC).

The annual competition encourages Interior residents of all ages to develop and submit inventions, designs and software to tackle both large issues like air pollution and every day needs such as fireproofing a grill.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.