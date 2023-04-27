Innovative solutions for issues unique to Alaska can come in packages big and small. Several of them were on display at Saturday’s University of Alaska Arctic Innovation Competition (or AIC).
The annual competition encourages Interior residents of all ages to develop and submit inventions, designs and software to tackle both large issues like air pollution and every day needs such as fireproofing a grill.
This year’s innovation competition, sponsored by Usibelli Coal Mine, included 21 finalists in three divisions and awarded a total of $45,000 in cash prizes and awards. The divisions included main division (adults), juniors (ages 13 to 17) and cub (ages 12 and younger).
“The thing I get most jazzed about is the youth in our community come up and present,” said Lisa Cassino with Usibeli Coal Mine. “We have some really talented kids. Hats off to them for having the courage to come up here.”
The main division’s $15,000 top prize went to Serena Allen and her team for their “AiryCherry” project to address outdoor air pollution.
AiryCherry is a portable outdoor air-purification system that filters out particulate matter, according to a UAF news release.
“Particulate matter pollution is a global problem that Fairbanks knows all too well,” Allen said. “
Allen, motivated by the AIC, traveled to Los Angeles to pitch her team’s project.
“IC allowed us to share our technology with an audience that understands the urgency of this problem,” Allen said. “The judges gave great feedback and asked questions that made us think critically about our technology’s understandability and deployment strategy.”
Allen’s team include Lev Afonine, Karthik Vangeti, Pranav Kulkarni, Emanuel Marquez and Shashwat Jadha.
Xander Dahle and Jeffrey Goddard’s “Grater Than Ice” won first place for $1,000 in the junior (13 to 17) division. The pair’s innovation provides an alternative method of ice removal.
“There are a lot unique challenges when it comes to driving and traveling in Alaska,” Goddard said during his presentation.
Dahle noted the roads in his Gilmore Trail neighborhood “are horrible in the winter.”
Unlike a traditional plow, this machine is a spinning barrel with dozens of small, replaceable, recyclable blades. It can be attached to a truck or passenger vehicle.
“It would be scraping up ice — much like a cheese grater — to pull that hard pack up,” Dahle said. “Our device would be able to just scrape that ice right off.”
11-year-old Nome resident Denali Walrath, a returning cub division competitor, won the $500 top prize for her smartphone app idea, “The Animal Alert.”
The app allows users to send an alert when a wild or potentially dangerous animal is in an area.
She highlighted some recent animal attacks, including a fatal muskox attack on an Alaska court officer in December, a rabid fox attack in January and a polar bear attack that killed a mother and her son on the same day.
Walrath said she looked for any type of app to provide animal alerts.
“It didn’t exist,” she said. “My idea borrows the idea of a weather app but for animal encounters. It provides warnings for current locations.”
In addition to division prizes, Alaska 529 provided $16,000 in scholarship awards, including a $2,000 Classroom of the Future Award to Lathrop High School teacher Chris Benshoof. Alaska 529 gives the award to a randomly selected teacher who integrate AIC projects into their lesson plans.
