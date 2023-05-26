Tattoo festival

A tattoo artists works on a design at the Anchorage Tattoo Arts Festival, which was from May 19-21, 2023. The tattoo festival in Fairbanks is from Friday to Sunday at the Carlson Center.

 Courtesy of Villain Arts

Warmer weather means shorter sleeves for many people — but maybe not for attendees of the tattoo festival at the Carlson Center this weekend.

Carl Murray — AKA Dr. Carl Blasphemy, the “Voice of the Tattoo World” — emcees and hosts tattoo festivals organized by Villain Arts, a company that specializes in producing tattoo festivals and conventions across the country.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.