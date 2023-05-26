Warmer weather means shorter sleeves for many people — but maybe not for attendees of the tattoo festival at the Carlson Center this weekend.
Carl Murray — AKA Dr. Carl Blasphemy, the “Voice of the Tattoo World” — emcees and hosts tattoo festivals organized by Villain Arts, a company that specializes in producing tattoo festivals and conventions across the country.
Dr. Carl Blasphemy said the touring company received lots of requests from Alaskans for a tattoo festival in Fairbanks, and they’re excited to share their art with residents. He added that the festival will feature several hundred tattoo artists from around the country. The festival will not only include tattooing, but also artwork, jewelry and entertainment.
Entertainment includes Cenobyte Suspension, a Kansas City-based human suspension performance led by Verona Fink, and juggler and comedian James Maltman. Several competitors from the reality TV show “Ink Master” will be special guests, including Emily Elegado, Big Jaz, Ty’Esha Reels, Jake Parsons and Anwon Boneface.
“You can come in and not get a tattoo and still have fun,” he said.
The festival will also host an educational workshop for local tattoo artists.
The festival visited Anchorage last weekend, and Dr. Carl Blasphemy said the touring crew already plans to return to Fairbanks next year.
The first Fairbanks Tattoo Arts Festival runs 2-11 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave.
Admission is $25 per day, and a three-day pass is available for $50. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.
For more, including ticket purchases and a list of frequently asked questions about the festival and tattoo artists, visit villainarts.com.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.