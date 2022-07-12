An uptick in Covid-19 cases across the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the Interior has prompted some organizations and locations to re-implement masking requirements.
The CDC placed the Fairbanks North Star Borough into a high level last week, with strong recommendations to wear a mask inside, keep up-to-date on the Covid-19 vaccine and booster shots, and get tested if people show symptoms of the virus. Most of the state was at similar elevated levels.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks raised its level to “Orange,” or high level, at its Fairbanks and Interior campus locations Friday morning, according to Public Information Officer Marmian Grimes. The change reinstates masks for all indoor areas and in outdoor venues in which people cannot maintain a distance of 6 feet. It also prompts outdoor event organizers to consider various tools for in-person events.
Grimes said the university raised its alert level based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
“We reviewed the CDC at the end of Thursday and sent out a notification to our community Friday,” Grimes said, adding the university does it on a weekly basis.
The university implemented a new reporting system to mirror the CDC’s in March. Since the new system took effect, it’s the first time UAF raised its alert level to orange.
Grimes added no in-person events have been canceled yet, but UAF does have an event policy that provides a detailed toolkit for planning.
The Fairbanks Senior Center remains closed to public foot traffic, said Executive Director Darlene Supplee.
“We’re still adhering to our pandemic protocols for the center and are still operating under the same protocol for Meals on Wheels,” Supplee said. “We are still operating our Aging and Disability Resource Center in that building.”
The senior center opened its annex location in April in Shoppers Forum adjacent to Planet Fitness.
Fort Wainwright issued a notice Monday stating it would require face coverings for everyone inside all facilities as stipulated under CDC and Defense Department guidelines.
Fort Wainwright’s notification stated there “are no changes to current operations” on the Army facility. Masks aren’t required outdoors, in one’s private domiciles or in a vehicle when alone or with family members.
The Fairbanks Correctional Center reported one active Covid case as of Sunday, said Betsy Holley, public information officer for the Alaska Department of Corrections. Holley said the correction center still remained open for visitations as of Monday.
In the Interior, Denali National Park was among the first to reinstate mask mandates for all indoor facilities and its buses, reflecting a National Parks Service directive for all areas with high levels of Covid-19.
The Alaska Department of Health reported 2,271 resident cases from June 29 to July 5, according to the State’s Covid dashboard. The State reported 346 new cases in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
State public health and CDC officials continue to state that the Covid-19 vaccine remains the best defense against the disease and recommend booster shots for all eligible recipients. Testing is also encouraged for those who show symptoms.
However, testing options remain limited.
Grimes said tests are available for students through UAF’s Student Health and Counseling Center.
The state-sponsored mobile trailer sites in Fairbanks, operated by Capstone Clinic, as federal funding stopped at the end of June.
As of Monday, 65% of all Alaskans were reported to be completely vaccinated, with 29% having received a booster shot. Fairbanks North Star Borough vaccination rates matched the state average but lags behind on booster shots, with only 24% receiving the first booster.