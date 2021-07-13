The community of Two Rivers is on edge due to a recent string of arson fires, which continued with a small house fire on Saturday and another possible arson fire on Monday. So far, law enforcement agencies are examining six fires as arson or potential arson, including four house fires and two structures belonging to the Two Rivers Community Association. The fires are believed to be related.
A fire Saturday night, at a residence near Pleasant Valley Road and Chena Hot Springs Road, was deemed arson, according to Alaska State Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel. McDaniel said the fire was caught quickly and did not cause extensive damage.
On Monday, a house at 421 Grange Hall Road belonging to Mike and Toni Galster burned to the ground. The cause and origin of that fire is being investigated by the Alaska Fire Marshal’s Office, McDaniel said.
Dean Middleton lives next door to the Galsters. He said that his wife saw the smoke around 3:30 p.m. Monday and called the fire in. “The house was a loss,” Middleton said. “It was engulfed in flames.” He was concerned that the fire would spread into the woods and impact other houses, including their own.
There was an “exciting moment” when a tree caught fire, but it was quickly extinguished and no other homes were impacted. Overall, Middleton was appreciative of the response to the blaze.
The Galsters lived at the home for about 15 years. Mike Galster explained that they were in Fairbanks on Monday when they received a call from a neighbor telling them their house was on fire.
“You can’t print it,” he said of his reaction to learning that his house burned down. Two Rivers does not have a fire department, so there is not much people can do to put out the fires.
The Galsters put their house on the market and had moved many of their belongings into a nearby shed because the relator thought it would show better empty. However, there were some valuable items lost in the blaze, including a 120-year-old grandfather clock. Galster explained that he planned to give the clock to his son for his birthday next month. He got emotional talking about the loss.
“I was trusted with that 30 years ago,” he said.
Also lost were years of hard work as they essentially built the house from scratch. The Galsters bought the house in 2006, and spent years repairing and redoing it.
“It was a wreck when we bought it,” he said. Galster and his wife did much of the construction work themselves. “This was six years of [work],” Galster said.
The Galsters explained that, while they were aware of the arsonist, they were not particularly concerned about being targeted.
“I’m not in the group of people the arsonist has been hitting,” he said.
Toni Galster explained that many of the victims are affiliated with the community center.
“We felt like we were safe because we didn’t hang in that crowd,” she said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the Galsters are at a loss as to why someone might have torched their home.
“It’s all guesswork at this point,” Mike Galster said. He speculated that the culprit is someone from the community who possibly has a grudge.
“Now what grudge he had with me, I have not a freakin' clue,” he said. “God only knows.”
A community reacts
The series of arson fires has incited fear, confusion and anger in the community. Holly Heinz, who works at the Two Rivers store, said that residents are “nervous, scared, watchful.”
“People can’t sleep,” she said. Everyone is on high alert and being vigilant about any and all suspicious activity.
“This is really strange, and it’s a little unnerving,” said resident Song Kang. “Most people think there is a connection, but what it is we don’t know,” he added.
“The whole community is getting a little frustrated,” said one community member, who declined to give their name out of fear of being targeted. The numerous fires over the course of roughly six weeks is “a big deal,” they added.
A few other people were more direct about their frustration.
“There’s a number of people who could be facing some serious prison time if they catch the guy,” Galster said.
The community has come together in this difficult time. As Toni Galster put it, “You're banding together against a common foe.”
“Neighbors are watching out for neighbors,” said Heinz, the Two Rivers store employee.
“We need to join together, link arms, watch and support,” said resident Bob Sugden. “People are scared right now. We just need to hold each other up.”
While the fires were connected, a particular source of concern is that there does not appear to be a pattern behind the targets, so all residents are on their toes.
“We’re all waiting to see what happens next,” the community member who declined to be named said.
The Two Rivers/Pleasant Valley Community Association hosted a meeting Saturday about the fires, Sugden said. The meeting was attended by Alaska State Troopers and the FBI. Since that meeting, there have been two more fires, at least one of which is definitely arson.
“It’s still continuing,” the resident said. “The community is suffering but holding together,” they added.
Community members organized to raise a cash reward for an individual who can provide information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the string of arson fires. The fund started on Saturday and is already about $7,500, Sugden said.
Troopers, the Alaska Fire Marshal’s Office and the FBI are collaborating to find the culprit or culprits behind the fires. All the fires currently being investigated as arson or suspected arson occurred between Miles 19 and 23 of Chena Hot Springs Road and all are thought to be related.
“We believe that all of the fires appear to have similar characteristics and are likely connected,” McDaniel said.
The string of fires began with a house fire on May 11 at Mile 19 Chena Hot Springs Road, followed by a fire that demolished the Pleasant Valley Free Thrift Store on May 15, the Two Rivers Community Association building fire on June 19, and at least four house fires in July.
Victims received letters from the individual or individuals claiming to be responsible for the fires. However, law enforcement declined to go into detail about the contents of the letters. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Galsters had not received a letter.
“We continue to ask members of the Two Rivers community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Alaska State Troopers,” McDaniel said. The number for the Alaska State Troopers Fairbanks office is 907-451-5100.
