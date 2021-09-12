The site of a tragic arson fire became a place for unity and community healing Saturday in Two Rivers. Community members gathered on the deck outside what was once Two Rivers Lodge for a celebratory barbecue.
David Pruhs and The Alaska BBQ Association held the free event to celebrate the end of a string of arsons and months of terror in the community. The event, held beside the remains of Two Rivers Lodge, featured a feast: brisket, pulled pork, ribs, burgers, chicken and chili. Pruhs said he got the idea to organize the event after the lodge burned Aug. 23.
“I internally said, ‘I should do something,’” he recalled.
Initially, the gathering was supposed to be a means of acknowledging the Two Rivers community. However, just days after the Two Rivers Lodge fire, the suspected arsonist was apprehended. Then, what began as a way to recognize the community turned into a celebration, Pruhs said. The ultimate goal was to bring Two Rivers together to “start the healing process.” He wanted to make it open to everyone in the Fairbanks area, which is why it was free.
Even in the organizing stages, the event was well-received, Pruhs said. All the food was purchased with donations from individuals. “We’ve had many, many contributions and help from multiple wonderful people,” he added.
Lawrence and Sandy Wolfe, who have lived in Two Rivers for nearly two decades, attended the event on Saturday. Sandy said they came out to support the victims of the arson fires and to see familiar faces. She pointed out that the lodge was a central gathering spot. Without it, there are few opportunities for community get-togethers, so they took advantage of the opportunity to socialize with fellow residents.
A few residents pointed out that the arsonist targeted spots that were central to the community, such as the lodge and Grange Hall. The community is now working to find ways to come together even without these staple locations.
The mood on Saturday afternoon was celebratory.
“Everybody seems relaxed right now, for sure,” Sandy said. Lawrence said the community feels a sense of relief now that the arsonist has been apprehended. That relief was evident in the atmosphere.
“To see everyone talking and smiling, that’s important,” Sandy added.
While beginning the process of healing their community, residents also took the opportunity to share memories of the lodge. Although he now lives in Fox, former Two Rivers resident Doug Jones attended the barbecue. The lodge was an important place for him; he said that he used to visit “all the time,” and has memories of his kids being in the lodge as toddlers. When his wife came up to the area last year, “that was the first place I took her,” Jones said.
Barbecue teams volunteered to cook for the event, including Fowle Play, 3 Hog Night, Turnin n Burnin, K Swine, Old Man Rules, Big Daddy’s, VFW Post 10029 BBQ Team, and Harold Groetsema. While free, attendees had the opportunity to donate to the Two Rivers Community Association.