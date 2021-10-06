Two incumbents for the Fairbanks City Council are leading strongly, though more than 700 absentee, early and questioned ballots remain outstanding.
In North Pole, the results are more definitive: Mayor Mike Welch is getting re-elected for his second term, and the only candidate for the North Pole council, David Skipps, will take the seat.
Fairbanks City Council Seat A
Former city mayor and city councilman Jerry Cleworth is leading the race for the Fairbanks City Council Seat B, by 219 votes over Shoshana Kun who hoped to get re-elected.
Cleworth stands for a balanced budget, listening to ideas and feedback from the public, and taking care of issues that affect people daily, such as snow removal, road repair.
Voter Ellie Richter said she voted for Cleworth because he is fiscally conservative and responsible. She said that he “put a lot of effort into saving money when he was in office, and then he retired, and it got blown away and he’s like ‘Well this is stupid. I’m coming back.'”
Kun, 43, is an advocate for people suffering from substance abuse and stands for fair union contracts, more employees in the police department, bonuses for hiring and retention as well as a transparent and modern administration.
Fairbanks City Council Seat B
June Rogers is on the way to get reelected for Fairbanks City Council Seat B, winning over a long-time pastor Jonathan Bagwill by 200 votes.
Rogers said she values community dialogue and engagement, and one voter, Naomi Jamkowki, said she chose Rogers because she prioritized collaboration.
Previously a Fairbanks Arts Association executive director of 20 years, Rogers has balanced art performances with administrative work in her career. She is also an advocate for the homeless population and people suffering from substance abuse.
During her career with the City Council, Rogers said she has learned the importance of keeping calm in times of difficult discussions and helping find the solution that’s going to be the best overall.
A pastor and former serviceman, Bagwill was appointed to the City Council in 2017 and hoped to get elected for the second term. Some of his priorities are the city’s safety, community dialogue and having a simple government.
North Pole
In North Pole, the mayor Mike Welch was re-elected for his second term, winning over North Pole City Council member Thomas McGhee. Welch will hold the seat for three years, overseeing the city with 2,740 residents.
Welch said he wants to continue the work he started three years ago so that North Pole meets the demands of a growing population, while having a better-staffed police department and an efficient city budget. Welch previously served as a council member for several terms, as well as the city’s deputy mayor and the city of North Pole’s first audit and finance chairman.
His opponent McGhee has lived in North Pole for 26 years and has served as a City Council member for 19 and ran to support the community and small businesses
David Skipps was unopposed in his run for North Pole council.