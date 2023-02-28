After judges reviewed the results of the Interior Spelling Bee, they found there was a three-way tie for third place instead of one third-place winner and two fourth-place winners.
Keighson Cullen, a fourth-grader from Anne Wien Elementary School, Phoebe Wooller, a seventh-grader from Randy Smith Middle School, and Liam Smurda, an eighth-grader from FOCUS Homeschool all tied for third place.
The Interior Spelling Bee was held at West Valley High School on Saturday with 65 students from first through eighth grade participating.
The first-place winner, Sydney Seavey, a sixth-grader from Barnette Magnet School, will represent Interior Alaska in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.