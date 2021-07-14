Diversity, equity and inclusion workshops at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District will continue for staff during the upcoming school year, according to Karen Melin, interim chief school administrator.
Students will not be involved in diversity workshops during the 2021-2022 school year, Melin said, and whether the workshops will be mandatory for staff is up to the school board, which will review its strategic plan next month.
The district renewed a contract with diversity consultant Rodney Gaskins, Melin said. The cost for the diversity consulting was not immediately available.
“At this point, there is no plan to have this be part of the curriculum for students,” Melin said. “It’s just for staff to become more aware of other perspectives and to be respectful to those perspectives.”
Similar diversity, equity and inclusion work is happening at school districts throughout the country. The goal is to make sure schools foster a welcoming environment for all. The Fairbanks school district is basing its DEI programming on ideas by the National Coalition Building Institute.
“For the school district to meet the needs of all students, it must intentionally focus on transforming policies, practices, and processes to eliminate the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) gap that affects marginalized groups,” reads a statement on the school district’s DEI webpage.
Which policies, practices and processes are holding some students back are not discussed.
The school district has embraced diversity, equity and inclusion since adding the concepts as core values. Last October, the district launched a DEI website and made “diversity” a tab at the top of the school district homepage.
A diversity audit by Gaskins called for all district employees to take DEI training. Gaskins, who owns RMG Business Consulting, also recommended that the school district hire a DEI officer and conduct a full review of curriculum and teaching.
Melin, who was recently appointed interim head administrator at the school district, will review Gaskins’ report, she said.
“We’ll have to evaluate if the district wants to follow those recommendations or not,” she said.
According to school climate survey results, 85.2% of public education stakeholders, including staff and students, agreed or strongly agreed that people of different cultural backgrounds, races and ethnicities get along well at school, while 14.8% disagreed or strongly disagreed with that statement. The data reflects the feelings of 21,337 public education stakeholders surveyed over multiple years and was found on the school district’s data dashboard.
Melin plans to participate in a diversity workshop, she said. Kate LaPlaunt, assistant superintendent over elementary schools, is one of the trained presenters.
Skills covered in the diversity workshops include “welcoming similarities and differences in all groups, examining unconscious bias, conflict resolution, learning how to be an ally to all groups and structuring respectful dialogues on controversial issues,” according to a diversity, equity and inclusion report provided to the Board of Education on May 18.
Some people involved in the workshops have formed “affinity groups,” which are sometimes based on race or gender.
“The purpose of caucus groups is to provide a safe, judgment-free learning space for similar identity groups to reflect on their identities, understandings, and actions as they strive to be more supportive and understanding of others,” reads a description of the affinity groups in the DEI report.
It’s not clear how the diversity work is impacting students or if teachers are raising DEI issues with students. At least half of the district’s more than 30 schools have conducted a DEI workshop for staff.
In general, DEI activities have been developed for students to include privilege walks, when students are asked to line up and then take a step forward or backward based on characteristics such as their family status or social status. If teachers in the Fairbanks district are hosting activities such as privilege walks, Melin said she would find out more information about why and what they hoped to accomplish.
No student will be forced to participate in DEI activities at the Fairbanks school district.
“Parents always have a choice,” Melin said. “They are your kids. You get to choose.”
