August is typically a rainy month for Fairbanks — a rule of thumb is that it usually rains during the Tanana Valley State Fair. This year, however, is an exception to that rule.
“It’s not the August rainy fair weather that we might expect,” climatologist Rick Thoman said. Fairbanks set a new high temperature record on Monday and temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 80s for the majority of the week.
On Monday, the temperature at the Fairbanks Airport reached 86 degrees. This breaks the 101-year-old daily record of 85 degrees set in 1919.
Record aside, it is out of the ordinary just to have the long stretch of extremely warm days during this time of year. It is relatively unusual to have temperatures in the 80s in August, Thoman said, but it is even more unusual for temperatures to surpass 85 degrees. For context, temperatures of 80 degrees or higher occur in about 50% of Augusts on record. However, only about 20 Augusts in the entire history of weather records in Fairbanks have seen temperatures of 85 or above.
Thoman explained that the warm and sunny weather throughout much of the central Interior is caused by a high pressure system over Western Canada.
According to Thoman, temperatures are expected to “edge back toward normal,” by the weekend. But another interesting aspect of the weather this summer, he said, is that even once the high pressure moves away there is no indication that the rain will start. Typically in August, westerly winds push moisture from the Bering Sea east. This year, however, there is no indication that this will happen; the low pressure system that has been over the Bering Sea for the majority of the summer is not expected to move anytime soon.
Lastly, Thoman said that the warm and dry weather does have the potential to revive existing wildfires such as the Munson Creek Fire. This is particularly true in the far eastern Interior, which has received very little rain this summer. However, blazes could be moderated by increased relative humidity caused by longer nights. Also, no thunderstorms in the forecast, so the chance of lightning fires in the Interior is low.
