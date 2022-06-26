Fairbanks artists brought their skills to an unlikely canvas: transfer site dumpsters.
FBX ParticiPAiNTS, one of the groups that sponsored street art projects at Lacy Street and Fifth Avenue, partnered with FBX Talks Trash to utilize paint leftover from the earlier projects.
Three artists painted about 10 dumpsters Saturday at the Farmer’s Loop East Transfer Site with paint donated by FAST Planning. Under the artists’ brushes, the once beige and graffiti-covered dumpsters transformed into multicolored messaging blocks.
“The goal is beautification of transfer sites,” Jewelz Barker explained.
She added that they decided to start with dumpsters because, “There’s a lot of opportunity for improvement when you look at the front of the dumpsters,” Barker said. “We wanted to add a bunch of color and some art.”
But the project goes beyond the superficial: The point of the art is to make the dumpsters not only pretty, but purposeful. Each bore a message relating broadly to waste disposal. Some dumpsters had messaging about Borough codes, such as securing loads and not littering, and others had themes chosen by artists, such as animals and plants.
Bev Byington was one of the artists who volunteered to paint dumpsters on Saturday. A resident of Fairbanks for 52 years, she was part of the earlier street art painting project. When she heard about the transfer site project decided to bring her skills to that work as well. “It’s an honor to have them,” she said of the Borough’s transfer sites.
Another component of the project, Barker said, is a questionnaire. The questions will gauge how Fairbanksans feel about the transfer site art and if they would like artists to create more.
More information about the project, as well as the questionnaire, is available at www.fbxtalkstrash.com.