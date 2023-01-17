The Interior Gas Utility’s board of directors faces a decision that will shape its operations and expansion goals for 20 years when it selects who will produce the utility’s liquified natural gas.
IGU currently purchases natural gas from Hilcorp Alaska in Cook Inlet and converts it to LNG at its Titan facility in Port Mackenzie. The Titan facility produces up to 50,000 gallons per day. However, Hilcorp’s longterm supply of Cook Inlet natural gas and IGU’s growing customer base have prompted IGU to look at other options.
“We need more than [50,000 gallons per day] starting in 2024,” said Elena Sudduth, IGU’s marketing and customer service manager. “The alternative is that we don’t accept any new customers.”
IGU has steadily expanded its service the past few years. In 2022, it added 635 service lines and 16,500 linear feet of main lines, including just over 400 in Fairbanks. It plans to install another 600 service lines this year.
Sudduth said IGU currently serves just over 2,000 customers in Fairbanks and North Pole.
Two new contracts are being proposed, one with Harvest Alaska LNG, a subsidiary of Harvest Midstream, and the second with Hilcorp.
The decision comes after Hilcorp advised its current suppliers in April that it should not rely on any contract renewals, several of which are up in the next two to 11 years. The oil and gas company cited a possible lack of sufficient reserves and drilling concerns. Hilcorp has stated it will continue to invest in the Inlet facilities, however.
Sudduth said IGU’s current contract with Hilcorp — a five-year deal, plus two-three year extensions, will provide the Interior utility company with gas until 2032.
Under the proposed contract, Harvest would build a North Slope liquefaction manufacturing facility capable of producing 150,000 gallons of LNG per day. Harvest would operate and sell the LNG to IGU, who would continue transporting it to the Interior.
“We will have to consider whether we continue using contractors or to transport it ourselves,” Sudduth said.
The agreement would also provide IGU with first right of refusal in the event Harvest sells the facility.
Hilcorp would continue to supply natural gas — “feeder gas” — which is needed for the conversion, and coordinate between its Cook Inlet supply and a new North Slope supply contract.
According to a presentation in tonight’s meeting agenda packet, IGU considered a number of options, including expanding the Titan facility, which was originally considered but paused, an incremental growth of the Port Mackenzie facility and importing LNG from Canada.
Expanding Titan would at least require $60 million in additional debt financing.
IGU’s management said it would be unlikely given the future uncertainty of the Inlet’s natural gas supply.
IGU’s management also recommended against importing LNG supplies. IGU said it would result in higher costs to IGU’s customers and “create a high level of risk related to natural gas commodity pricing and currency exchange rate.”
“The board has been talking about this for a couple of months now in executive discussion,” Sudduth said. “Tomorrow will be when they evaluate everything and the public has an opportunity to hear and offer testimony.”
IGU’s board will meet at 4 p.m. today at the utility’s headquarters at 2525 Phillips Field Road and virtually on Zoom. For more information, visit www.interiorgas.com.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.