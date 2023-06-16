Interior Gas Utility is on track to install up to 600 new service lines in Fairbanks and North Pole this summer, according to incoming CEO Elena Sudduth.
Sudduth provided an update during the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation’s “Energy For All Alaska” weekly meeting.
As of Tuesday, the utility received 456 new service applications, including 337 in Fairbanks and 119 in North Pole. Of those, 345 applications are residential and 111 are commercial.
“We have taken an approach to go to where the customers are that are closest to our service lines and biggest,” Sudduth said.
IGU has budgeted $1 million in mainline extensions, or 24,125 feet, that can bring natural gas service to 77 new customers.
Sudduth said that to date, 41 new service lines have been installed and 778 feet of mainline extensions. However, most of its installation construction began Thursday.
“As we start, things are going at a slower pace than it will at the end of the construction season,” Sudduth said. “The utility is going strong in achieving our goals and we see ourselves reaching our goal of 600.”
Sudduth said IGU charges $225 per residential hookup and $350 for a commercial hookup, at a heavily subsidized cost, or 5% of the construction cost.
“There is one caveat to that,” Sudduth said. “Everyone who signs up sign a service agreement that says they are allowed subsidy unless they don’t turn on service within six months of installation.”
If service isn’t turned on, the applicant will be responsible for the full cost of service line installation.
Sudduth added the Fairbanks North Star Borough provides its own subsidies funded by federal Targeted Airshed Grants. The volunteer grant program provides qualifying applicants funding to heating oil boiler with natural gas systems for home heating purposes.
Sudduth said the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and the borough applied for a $10 million airshed grant. If approved, $4 million would be dedicated to mainline installation, allowing IGU to expand its service area.
IGU projects a steady growth over the next decade as it adds more customers.
As of April 30, IGU provided service to just under 2,200 customers, including those classified as interruptible service.
In February, the gas utility signed two new supply contracts with Horizon Midstream and Hilcorp Alaska for liquified natural gas from the North Slope. The new contracts were signed in part to guarantee a reliable supply of natural gas after Hilcorp announced an uncertainty of future supply from its Cook Inlet sources.
As part of the agreement, Horizon will build a liquefaction plant on the North Slope and process feeder gas from Hilcorp’s North Slope gas fields. Horizon will produce up to 150,000 gallons of LNG a day, about three times as much as IGU’s Cook Inlet facility can produce.
IGU will then haul the gas down the Dalton Highway to its storage facilities in Fairbanks and North Pole. Sudduth said transport will likely be contracted out.
Sudduth said operations are expected to start in October 2024, after Horizon builds the facility. The company has already received easement approvals from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources and submitted its federal Clean Air Act permit.
“It is a slightly aggressive timeline so we have built in some slack,” Sudduth said. IGU plans to continue operating its Titan LNG facility in near Point Mackenzie for the next few years as a contingency.
